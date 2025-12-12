JJ Redick Hints At Lineup Changes Amid Lakers Defensive Issues

The Lakers’ defensive struggles have reached a point where internal urgency is starting to show. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Suns, head coach JJ Redick addressed where things stand and what could be coming next.

“We’re looking at everything. We’ve got to be serious about where we are right now,” said Redick, via Dave McMenamin. “The continual failure of things has a shelf life, and then you gotta make changes, so we’re looking at it, and I have a belief in the nine guys we’ve been playing. We essentially started that group, swap Deandre Ayton for Jaxson, for much of last year’s run when we were the number one defense in the league. So, we can do it.”

The comments come as Los Angeles continues to search for consistency on that end of the floor. Defensive lapses, poor communication, and an inability to string together stops have plagued the Lakers, forcing Redick and his staff to evaluate whether the current rotation is still the best way forward.

One possible answer lies with Jarred Vanderbilt. While his role has been limited, Redick acknowledged that the Lakers view him as a potential defensive spark if the issues persist. With his versatility, energy, and ability to guard multiple positions, Vanderbilt could be in line for an expanded opportunity as the team looks for ways to stabilize its defense.

The 26-year-old swingman, who was traded to the Lakers in 2023, has fallen out of the rotation this season after appearing in 15 games. With averages of 4.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.1 percent shooting (26.7 percent from three), his role has remained limited due to ongoing shooting struggles.

As a career 28.6 percent three-point shooter, scoring has never been Vanderbilt’s strong suit, and his inability to stretch the floor can be a liability at times. Still, for a Lakers team that desperately needs a defensive jolt, playing Vanderbilt may be worth the risk.

In Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Spurs, the Lakers’ defense was exposed repeatedly, with opponents targeting Luka Doncic throughout the night. The Lakers had few answers, but the lack of effort stood out most, especially the slow transition defense and missed rotations.

Now, as fans and analysts call for changes, Redick is weighing every option to address the team’s biggest weakness. If the urgency does not translate to improved results, he may look deeper into the bench, where Vanderbilt could be ready to make an impact.

If Vanderbilt can provide consistent resistance on the wing, it would ease some of the pressure on the Lakers’ frontcourt. At this point, Los Angeles has little to lose by giving him a larger role, and it could be the adjustment that helps steady a struggling defense.

The message from Redick was clear: patience is wearing thin, and accountability is coming. Whether that means rotation tweaks or a bigger role for Vanderbilt, the Lakers are nearing a crossroads on the defensive end. If the effort does not improve quickly, changes will follow, and the next few games could determine how aggressive those adjustments become.