Lakers Suffer Major Loss As Austin Reaves Goes Down With New Injury

Austin Reaves will be reevaluated by the Lakers in approximately one week after latest setback.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) takes a shot at the buzzer against the Utah Jazz to end the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Lakers received discouraging news on one of their most reliable rotation pieces, putting a temporary wrinkle in their plans. The update comes at a delicate point in the schedule as Los Angeles looks to bounce back after an ugly loss to the Spurs.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a mild left calf strain, according to the team, and will be reevaluated in approximately one week. The injury is not considered serious, but it will sideline him in the short term as the Lakers take a cautious approach with soft-tissue issues. His status will be reassessed once the initial recovery window closes.

Before the injury, Reaves had been a steady presence for the Lakers, especially on the offensive end. In 21 games this season, he is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.3 percent shooting. He has continued to serve as a secondary playmaker, floor spacer, and connective piece alongside the team’s other stars, carving out a consistent role within the rotation and earning trust in late-game situations.

The timing of the setback creates some uncertainty as the season reaches its midpoint. A tough slate lies ahead, including matchups against the Suns on Sunday night, followed by the Jazz, before a showdown with the Clippers next Saturday. Based on the reevaluation timeline, that Clippers game shapes up as the earliest realistic return point for Reaves if his recovery stays on track, meaning he could miss up to two games.

It is an unexpected and unfortunate development for a Lakers team that has been battling injuries all season. From LeBron James and Luka Doncic to Rui Hachimura and now Reaves, health issues have been a recurring obstacle and one of the team’s biggest challenges early on.

Despite the setbacks, the Lakers have managed to hold their ground at 17-7, largely due to standout performances from Doncic, Reaves, and Deandre Ayton. Without their second-leading scorer for at least the next week, however, the Lakers now face one of their toughest tests of the season, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Reaves’ absence places added pressure on players like LeBron James and Rui Hachimura to help fill the void, but it also leaves the Lakers without one of their most consistent perimeter shooters. Replacing his offensive impact will be difficult, especially in high-leverage moments.

Over the next few games, the Lakers will need a collective effort to stay afloat and avoid slipping in the standings. If not, the situation could quickly become more complicated as concerns begin to grow around the team.

The hope in Los Angeles is that this absence is brief and manageable, but the margin for error is thin. With a demanding stretch ahead, the Lakers will need to show resilience and adaptability until Reaves is back on the floor. How they respond over the next week could go a long way toward shaping their rhythm and confidence moving forward.

Nico Martinez
