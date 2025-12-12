Celtics Owner Takes Aim At Warriors Fans, Calls Out Their Culture

Bill Chisholm compared Boston and Warriors fan culture, explaining why losses hit Celtics fans much harder.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Celtics’ fan base has long been defined by its intensity, and that passion was put into words by the team’s new owner during a recent appearance on the White Noise podcast. While discussing what separates Boston from other markets (like San Francisco), he offered a blunt comparison that quickly stood out.

“I don’t like the Warriors,” said Celtics owner Bill Chisholm. “The Warriors, for people that live there, great, and they’ve been very successful. But people go to the game, they go home, and they have their dinner, and the Warriors win, lose, that’s fine.”

Chisholm used that contrast to explain how differently wins and losses are felt in Boston, where the emotional connection to the team often extends well beyond the final score.

“You got other things, you go to the beach, do whatever, go up to Tahoe,” Chisholm continued. “The Celtics lose, and people are depressed. On Friday, I was like, ‘I just can’t wait for Sunday now, because that was tough.’ It’s different. People really internalize it here.”

Chisholm is only in his first season as the owner of the Celtics, but he has already begun to grasp what makes the franchise so unique. With a storied history of success, Boston is a city deeply rooted in its sports culture.

From the days of Larry Bird to the era of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the Celtics have always been in the business of winning, and that expectation has become ingrained within the organization. The team and its fans are uncomfortable with losing, creating constant pressure to remain competitive every season.

Every game at TD Garden, whether in November or April, is a packed house, and the fans consistently bring a playoff-like atmosphere. Celtics fans live and die by the performance of their team, creating an environment that can be both intense and demanding.

Despite the Warriors’ recent success (four NBA championships since 2015), including a win over the Celtics in the 2022 Finals, Chisholm does not see that same level of passion among their fan base. In his view, sustained success has led to a more relaxed and detached approach, with winning and losing treated as less emotionally consuming.

Whether one agrees with Chisholm’s stance or not, the culture established in Boston is difficult to dispute. With 18 championships, the most in NBA history, the Celtics represent a standard of excellence, and their fans expect nothing short of sustained dominance.

The situation in Golden State is not entirely different, but the expectations are not the same. Losses do not carry the same weight, and that difference, according to Chisholm, can lead to a level of complacency that Boston has never been willing to accept.

At the end of the day, Chisholm’s comments underscore a reality that has defined the Celtics for decades. In Boston, expectations are never optional, and losing is never brushed aside. That standard has shaped the franchise, fueled its success, and created a fan base that demands accountability every night, no matter the opponent or the stage.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Grizzlies Get Encouraging Ja Morant News With Momentum Building
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like