Celtics Owner Takes Aim At Warriors Fans, Calls Out Their Culture

The Celtics’ fan base has long been defined by its intensity, and that passion was put into words by the team’s new owner during a recent appearance on the White Noise podcast. While discussing what separates Boston from other markets (like San Francisco), he offered a blunt comparison that quickly stood out.

“I don’t like the Warriors,” said Celtics owner Bill Chisholm. “The Warriors, for people that live there, great, and they’ve been very successful. But people go to the game, they go home, and they have their dinner, and the Warriors win, lose, that’s fine.”

Chisholm used that contrast to explain how differently wins and losses are felt in Boston, where the emotional connection to the team often extends well beyond the final score.

“You got other things, you go to the beach, do whatever, go up to Tahoe,” Chisholm continued. “The Celtics lose, and people are depressed. On Friday, I was like, ‘I just can’t wait for Sunday now, because that was tough.’ It’s different. People really internalize it here.”

Chisholm is only in his first season as the owner of the Celtics, but he has already begun to grasp what makes the franchise so unique. With a storied history of success, Boston is a city deeply rooted in its sports culture.

From the days of Larry Bird to the era of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the Celtics have always been in the business of winning, and that expectation has become ingrained within the organization. The team and its fans are uncomfortable with losing, creating constant pressure to remain competitive every season.

Every game at TD Garden, whether in November or April, is a packed house, and the fans consistently bring a playoff-like atmosphere. Celtics fans live and die by the performance of their team, creating an environment that can be both intense and demanding.

Despite the Warriors’ recent success (four NBA championships since 2015), including a win over the Celtics in the 2022 Finals, Chisholm does not see that same level of passion among their fan base. In his view, sustained success has led to a more relaxed and detached approach, with winning and losing treated as less emotionally consuming.

Whether one agrees with Chisholm’s stance or not, the culture established in Boston is difficult to dispute. With 18 championships, the most in NBA history, the Celtics represent a standard of excellence, and their fans expect nothing short of sustained dominance.

The situation in Golden State is not entirely different, but the expectations are not the same. Losses do not carry the same weight, and that difference, according to Chisholm, can lead to a level of complacency that Boston has never been willing to accept.

At the end of the day, Chisholm’s comments underscore a reality that has defined the Celtics for decades. In Boston, expectations are never optional, and losing is never brushed aside. That standard has shaped the franchise, fueled its success, and created a fan base that demands accountability every night, no matter the opponent or the stage.