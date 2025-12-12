Grizzlies Get Encouraging Ja Morant News With Momentum Building

The Memphis Grizzlies are starting to build momentum after a difficult opening stretch, and the latest news surrounding their star guard has only added to the optimism. With the season tightening up, Memphis is beginning to look more like itself.

Ja Morant (right calf strain) is listed as probable to return against the Utah Jazz on Friday as he completes the final steps of his return. He has not played since November 15, when he exited just six minutes into a loss to the Cavaliers.

The latest upgrade is a positive sign for the Grizzlies, as Morant has steadily increased his workload and responded well to treatment. His availability would give Memphis another boost as he continues to regain rhythm and conditioning following the injury.

Even with Morant nearing a return, Memphis’ injury report remains lengthy. Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery), Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), GG Jackson II (NBA G League assignment), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), John Konchar (left thumb UCL tear), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), and Javon Small (left turf toe) are all ruled out.

Players moving in and out of the lineup have been routine for Memphis this season, as multiple key contributors have dealt with setbacks. Morant has appeared in just 12 games so far in 2025-26, and his production is down across the board, averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 35.9 percent shooting (16.7 percent from three).

Morant is not the only Grizzlies player still working his way back. Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, and Zach Edey remain sidelined, and their timelines for return are uncertain as the team continues to prioritize long-term health.

It has been a major blow to a team that entered the season with title aspirations, but things are finally starting to look up. Despite the absences, the Grizzlies are trending in the right direction as winners of two straight games and seven of their last 10. They have climbed back into the play-in range and sit just four games behind the sixth seed.

Now, with Morant nearing full strength and confidence building, Memphis is beginning to re-enter the conversation in the Western Conference. If the Grizzlies can recapture what they had in 2022, when they won 56 games, they could challenge some of the league’s top teams.

The next question revolves around Morant’s future with the franchise. With his return imminent, the team will begin re-evaluating everything, and it remains to be seen how he fits into their long-term plans. At 11-13, this stretch between now and February’s trade deadline will be critical in determining the direction of the season and how the Grizzlies choose to shape their identity going forward.

For a team that has spent much of the season fighting uphill, Morant’s return represents more than just another lineup change. It is a chance for the Grizzlies to stabilize, reassert their status, and find out whether this recent surge is sustainable. The next few weeks will go a long way toward defining what this group is capable of and where it ultimately belongs in the Western Conference hierarchy.