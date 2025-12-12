Victor Wembanyama Gets Major Update Ahead Of Thunder Showdown

The San Antonio Spurs are nearing a pivotal moment in their season as they prepare for one of their biggest games yet. Following Wednesday’s blowout win over the Lakers, they have a chance to compete for the NBA Cup championship, and they are about to get a whole lot stronger.

According to Shams Charania, Victor Wembanyama (calf strain) is probable to return on Saturday, just in time for a matchup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinals. The return comes after a month-long absence, which included multiple five-on-five sessions as he completed the necessary stages of his rehab process.

According to Shams, the star big man initially wanted to return on Wednesday night, but the Spurs decided against it out of an abundance of care and caution. Both sides agreed that giving Wembanyama a few extra days would be the smarter move, allowing him to complete his ramp-up without rushing back and risking any setbacks ahead of a high-stakes stretch.

Wembanyama, 21, has already missed significant time this season, sitting out for roughly half of the Spurs’ games so far (12 of 24). His two-way presence helped ignite the team’s strong start, and he is on pace for his best season yet with averages of 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game on 50.2 percent shooting (34.5 percent from three). Since his calf injury back in November, however, the Spurs have had to make do without him, and it has not always been easy.

Even so, thanks largely to contributions from De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell, the Spurs have maintained a winning record and positioned themselves to challenge the league’s top teams. At 17-7, they are tied for fourth in the standings, and Wembanyama’s return only strengthens their status as one of the West’s most dangerous groups.

That sets the stage for a high-profile matchup against a Thunder team that has been the hottest in the league. Entering Saturday’s game, Oklahoma City sits at 24-1 and is on pace to challenge the NBA’s single-season win record. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, the Thunder have been nearly unstoppable, and the Spurs are one of the few teams with enough talent to test them.

While Oklahoma City has dealt with injuries of its own, including a recent return for Jalen Williams, its core players are expected to be available, setting up a game where neither side will hold back.

As for Wembanyama, he is still developing his game, but he is ready and eager to return after missing so much time. With a chance at NBA history on the line, he is unlikely to ease his way back. Now healthy, he is expected to compete at full intensity, even against a Thunder team capable of blowing out opponents.

On all fronts, this matchup could become a defining moment in the Spurs’ season. At the very least, they will have Wembanyama back on the floor as they try to seize the opportunity in front of them.

The timing could not be more meaningful for a Spurs team that has spent weeks proving it can survive without its centerpiece. Now comes the real test of how high the ceiling can go with him back in the lineup. Against the league’s toughest opponent on a massive stage, San Antonio will finally get answers about where it truly stands and what this season can become.