Warriors Pushed To Trade For Celtics Guard To Improve Playoff Hopes

The Golden State Warriors are at a familiar crossroads. They are good enough to compete on most nights, disciplined enough to defend at a high level, but increasingly limited by an offense that struggles to keep pace with the league’s elite. At 18–17 and sitting eighth in the West, the margin for error is shrinking, which is why Bleacher Report insider Dan Favale has pushed Golden State toward an aggressive but realistic trade path.

Favale listed three potential targets: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Derrick White, and Trey Murphy III. One of those is fantasy. The other two are feasible.

“Derrick White would arm the Warriors with a world-class perimeter defender who can ferry some ball-handling responsibilities and won’t shrink the floor. Even if they’re worried about the back end of his deal, which runs through his age-34 season, he’s kitchen-sink material for any franchise operating on the Stephen Curry timeline.”

“Trey Murphy III wouldn’t provide as much of a defensive boost, but he has good size, at 6’8″, and isn’t someone opposing offenses will hunt. The value he brings as a floor-spacer and off-ball mover makes him a universal fit, and he’s flashed live-dribble punch when given the opportunity.”

“If your response to White or Murphy is that neither can position the Warriors to hand in the West, well, it’s time to rewrite the big board to reflect that of an organization preparing for a wholesale reset.”

Giannis remains a pipe dream. The Milwaukee Bucks have shown no willingness to pivot, and any team hoping to pry him loose would need to gut its roster. For a Warriors group operating firmly on the Stephen Curry timeline, that kind of gamble borders on reckless. The real discussion starts with Derrick White.

White checks almost every box Golden State needs. He is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while posting career highs of 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the Boston Celtics. His shooting efficiency is slightly down, 39.8% from the field and 34.4% from three, but his defensive impact has never been stronger. He can guard multiple positions, handle secondary playmaking duties, and most importantly, he does not compromise spacing.

That matters for a Warriors team ranked fourth in defensive rating but just 21st in offensive rating. White would immediately raise their playoff floor. He thrives in high-IQ environments, moves the ball quickly, and understands how to amplify stars without needing touches. As Favale put it, he is ‘kitchen-sink material’ for any franchise still chasing wins in the Curry era.

The cost would be real. Any deal likely starts with Jonathan Kuminga, plus a salary filler such as Buddy Hield, and at least one future first-round pick. White is in year one of a four-year, $118 million extension and will earn roughly $28.1 million this season. That contract runs into his mid-30s, but for Golden State, that is the point. The window is now.

The other option, Trey Murphy III, offers a different type of upgrade. Murphy brings size at 6-foot-8, elite off-ball movement, and efficient scoring. He is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.9% from three. He is not the defender White is, but he is far from a liability and would dramatically improve Golden State’s spacing.

Murphy is also locked into a four-year, $112 million extension and would cost a similar package centered on Kuminga, plus De’Anthony Melton for salary matching. The appeal here is offensive balance. Murphy does not need the ball, punishes help defenders, and adds scoring punch without disrupting Curry’s gravity.

The Warriors already defend at an elite level. What they lack is offensive juice when games slow down. Whether it is White stabilizing both ends or Murphy unlocking space and movement, either trade signals urgency. Standing pat signals acceptance.

For a franchise still built around Stephen Curry, that should not be an option.