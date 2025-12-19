Hawks vs. Spurs Injury Report: Trae Young Sidelined Again On Back-To-Back

The Atlanta Hawks will be short-handed Friday night as they continue to manage Trae Young’s health in a back-to-back situation. After briefly returning to the floor on Thursday, the Hawks opted for caution, prioritizing long-term availability over short-term urgency against San Antonio.

For Atlanta, Trae Young (right knee injury management) has been ruled out. The Hawks will also be without Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation) and Saddiq Bey (ACL recovery), thinning an already inconsistent rotation as they head into a tough road matchup.

Young, 27, has been the face of the Hawks for seven years now, but this season has seen a shift in the hierarchy. Amid Jalen Johnson’s ascension and Young’s modest stat line of 16.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 37.2 percent shooting (16.1 percent from three), Young has never looked more expendable.

Still, his absence is notable for a Hawks team hovering ninth in the standings. Considering he had just returned after an extended hiatus, this latest setback does not bode well for his recovery. In his first game back on Thursday, he logged just eight points, one rebound, 10 assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 37.5 percent shooting (0-5 from three) in 20 minutes against the Hornets.

He was a complete drag for the Hawks and clearly not himself. Rather than pushing him through consecutive games, Atlanta elected to sit its franchise guard, placing added playmaking responsibility on Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, who have already been leading the way this season.

Meanwhile, San Antonio’s injury report is far lighter. The Spurs have ruled out Charles Bassey (left knee surgery recovery), while Devin Vassell (left groin soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle management) are listed as questionable, leaving their status to be decided closer to tipoff.

The Spurs enter the night as favorites despite coming off a loss in the NBA Cup Finals this week. With momentum still on their side and a healthier roster, San Antonio has a chance to stabilize against a Hawks squad that has struggled with consistency all season.

Looking ahead, Young’s next opportunity to return comes Sunday against Chicago, but his situation reflects broader uncertainty. As Atlanta balances health, expectations, and direction, every decision around its star guard feels increasingly consequential.

As February’s deadline approaches, the Hawks will have to decide who they want to build around, and if it is not Young, moving on from him entirely may become the cleaner option.

For now, the focus is on getting everyone healthy and giving this current group a chance to make some noise. In the process, Atlanta may uncover a solution that plays to everyone’s strengths and maximizes the roster as it is currently constructed.

Tonight, with Trae sidelined again, the Hawks are left navigating familiar questions about direction and durability. Friday’s matchup offers little margin for error, especially against a Spurs team eager to rebound. As Atlanta looks ahead, the challenge is no longer just getting healthy, but determining whether this core can still move forward together before tougher decisions arrive.