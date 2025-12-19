Hawks vs. Spurs Injury Report: Trae Young Sidelined Again On Back-To-Back

Trae Young will miss Friday’s game against the Spurs as Atlanta continues to manage his knee injury.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks will be short-handed Friday night as they continue to manage Trae Young’s health in a back-to-back situation. After briefly returning to the floor on Thursday, the Hawks opted for caution, prioritizing long-term availability over short-term urgency against San Antonio.

For Atlanta, Trae Young (right knee injury management) has been ruled out. The Hawks will also be without Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation) and Saddiq Bey (ACL recovery), thinning an already inconsistent rotation as they head into a tough road matchup.

Young, 27, has been the face of the Hawks for seven years now, but this season has seen a shift in the hierarchy. Amid Jalen Johnson’s ascension and Young’s modest stat line of 16.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 37.2 percent shooting (16.1 percent from three), Young has never looked more expendable.

Still, his absence is notable for a Hawks team hovering ninth in the standings. Considering he had just returned after an extended hiatus, this latest setback does not bode well for his recovery. In his first game back on Thursday, he logged just eight points, one rebound, 10 assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 37.5 percent shooting (0-5 from three) in 20 minutes against the Hornets.

He was a complete drag for the Hawks and clearly not himself. Rather than pushing him through consecutive games, Atlanta elected to sit its franchise guard, placing added playmaking responsibility on Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, who have already been leading the way this season.

Meanwhile, San Antonio’s injury report is far lighter. The Spurs have ruled out Charles Bassey (left knee surgery recovery), while Devin Vassell (left groin soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle management) are listed as questionable, leaving their status to be decided closer to tipoff.

The Spurs enter the night as favorites despite coming off a loss in the NBA Cup Finals this week. With momentum still on their side and a healthier roster, San Antonio has a chance to stabilize against a Hawks squad that has struggled with consistency all season.

Looking ahead, Young’s next opportunity to return comes Sunday against Chicago, but his situation reflects broader uncertainty. As Atlanta balances health, expectations, and direction, every decision around its star guard feels increasingly consequential.

As February’s deadline approaches, the Hawks will have to decide who they want to build around, and if it is not Young, moving on from him entirely may become the cleaner option.

For now, the focus is on getting everyone healthy and giving this current group a chance to make some noise. In the process, Atlanta may uncover a solution that plays to everyone’s strengths and maximizes the roster as it is currently constructed.

Tonight, with Trae sidelined again, the Hawks are left navigating familiar questions about direction and durability. Friday’s matchup offers little margin for error, especially against a Spurs team eager to rebound. As Atlanta looks ahead, the challenge is no longer just getting healthy, but determining whether this core can still move forward together before tougher decisions arrive.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like