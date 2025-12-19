Lakers Trade Options Taking Shape As Deadline Approaches

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to sharpen their focus as the trade deadline approaches, with roster balance once again under the microscope. As the season progresses, it has become increasingly clear where upgrades may be needed if the team wants to solidify its place in the Western Conference race.

According to The Athletic, rival scouts and executives believe the Lakers are surveying the market for perimeter help, with several names emerging as potential fits. Among the players mentioned were Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., Brooklyn Nets wing Terance Mann, Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green, and Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. While each option presents different challenges, the common thread is defensive versatility on the perimeter.

That emphasis reflects where the Lakers currently stand. Despite strong offensive nights and a winning record (19-7), defensive breakdowns against quick guards have been a recurring issue. Austin Reaves has been asked to shoulder difficult assignments nightly, and the front office would like to relieve some of that burden while better balancing lineups that have struggled containing dribble penetration.

Among the names mentioned, Derrick Jones Jr. stands out as a familiar fit. He previously thrived next to Luka Doncic in Dallas, offering length, athleticism, and low-usage defense. With the Clippers struggling and lacking draft capital, they could be more open to reasonable offers, making Jones a realistic target who would immediately upgrade the Lakers defensively without demanding touches.

Veteran swingman Terance Mann presents a different appeal. As a steady two-way wing, he has long been valued for his defensive reliability and playoff experience. While Brooklyn would not move him lightly and would likely demand Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, or draft compensation, Mann’s ability to guard multiple positions and play within a system aligns with what the Lakers are trying to build around their stars.

Of all the potential trade targets, Ayo Dosunmu may be the most difficult to pry loose. Chicago has consistently valued the guard for his toughness, versatility, and ability to defend at the point of attack, and any move would likely require a significant return. Still, his combination of size, speed, and defensive instincts makes him an ideal fit for what the Lakers are seeking. If the Bulls ever decide to pivot fully into a reset, Dosunmu would instantly become one of the more appealing targets available.

Josh Green is the youngest of the group and offers upside as a developing perimeter defender. Charlotte has been open to discussions as it reshapes its roster, and Green’s athleticism and willingness to defend could give the Lakers a longer-term solution. Whether Los Angeles can find the right price remains to be seen, but the direction is clear as the deadline draws closer.

Any of these players would be a welcome addition to the Lakers’ roster, but it remains to be seen what kind of trade they can realistically pull off. Despite limited cap flexibility, the Lakers still have assets to trade in the form of draft picks and role players like Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt. If they are feeling especially bold, Austin Reaves could even be included as part of a major roster overhaul.

As the deadline approaches, the Lakers appear ready to act, even if the path forward is not simple. Defensive balance has become too important to ignore, and standing pat no longer feels like an option. Whether it is a subtle tweak for Herb Jones or a bold swing for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Los Angeles knows the margin for error is shrinking, and the next few weeks could define how far this group can realistically go.