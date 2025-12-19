Marcus Smart On How Lakers’ Offensive Success Could Hurt Their Defense

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a close 143-135 win over the Utah Jazz. While this is a positive result, Marcus Smart hinted at some problems with the team’s performance.

While speaking with the media after the game, Marcus Smart praised the team’s offensive display. However, he also suggested that the Lakers’ reliance on scoring may be causing their defensive lapses.

“We have a lot of star power offensively,” Smart acknowledged. “In this game, let’s just call it what it is: offense is what people want to see. That’s the name of the game.”

“It is tough defensively sometimes,” he continued. “That’s why, with me in the starting lineup, you see me, from the tip, I’m picking guys up full court. The toughest team sets the rules. I’m just trying to set the rule early for us. I’m trying to get us going early. It doesn’t always work out that way, but in a perfect world it will.”

“I’ve got to continue to do my job, and hopefully, the guys follow. But yeah, we do have a lot of star power in our offense. Sometimes it is difficult, because we can score the ball. Sometimes you see what you see. We wish it wasn’t that way, but we’ve got to continue to get better at that.”

Marcus Smart makes a keen observation here. The Lakers do possess incredible star power. With the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James anchoring the offense, L.A. is a formidable offensive team.

It goes without saying that this is a positive sign. However, given the team’s reliable offensive production, the need for discipline on defense may be lost. Thus, while the win over Utah has immense value, the Lakers will be concerned about their defensive output.

The Lakers’ Defense Disappeared Against Utah

The Lakers’ scoring effort against the Jazz was noteworthy. Luka Doncic led the charge with a 45-point triple-double. He was closely supported by LeBron James, who had 28 points on the night, and Marcus Smart, who contributed 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three-point range. Overall, Los Angeles saw balanced production from its starting five.

While impressive, the team’s defense effectively disappeared against the Jazz.

Keyonte George carved up the Lakers with 34 points on 5-of-11 shooting from three-point range. Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier combined for another 34 points. Even Jusuf Nurkic, who hasn’t been consistent offensively this season, posted 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Jazz, as a whole, shot 52% from the field and 49% from three-point range. Although the Lakers capitalized on Utah’s mistakes, a defensive performance of this caliber isn’t becoming of a team with title aspirations.

While JJ Redick has demanded more defensive effort from James and Doncic, the team is in dire need of upgrades. With Herb Jones garnering attention as a trade target, the Lakers would be urged to pull the trigger on a potential deal.