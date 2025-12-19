Dillon Brooks Gives Weak Explanation For Hitting Stephen Curry In The Ribs

Dillon Brooks really seems to be embracing the villain archetype this season. After a heated exchange with LeBron James earlier in the week, Brooks followed up by targeting Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

During the fourth quarter of the Phoenix Suns‘ controversial 99-98 win over the Warriors, Dillon Brooks swung his arm at Stephen Curry, hitting him in the ribs. Since Brooks hit Curry after contesting the initial shot, he received a flagrant foul, putting the Suns in a tight spot.

Dillon Brooks took a SHOT at Steph Curry’s ribs for no reason 😭 pic.twitter.com/9cHtZTnZiT — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 19, 2025

Phoenix did go on to win the game, despite Dillon Brooks’ antics. However, when addressing the foul after the game, Brooks appeared to make light of the situation.

“I’ve got to do some soul searching,” Brooks stated. “That’s really it. It’s the second time, but I’ll learn from it.”

“I thought he was going to run and try to get the rebound,” he justified. “So I tried to stop him. But maybe I’ve been lifting too much… I’ve got to do what the other guys are doing and lift on game day. I don’t know. I can’t explain it. Just got to figure it out before the next game so I don’t do it and put my team in a bad spot.”

Brooks’ response shows hints of genuine concern, suggesting that he is aware of the impact his actions can have on the team. Still, with the win in hand, the Suns will be quite content with the results.

Devin Booker Emphasizes Dillon Brooks’ Importance

Dillon Brooks has effectively stepped into the role of the second star in Jalen Green’s absence, making him a key member of the rotation. No one understands how important it is to have such players on the floor better than Devin Booker, who addressed Brooks’ antics during his post-game media availability.

“We’ve talked about just channeling it the right way,” Booker said, addressing Brooks’ late-game behavior. “These last two games, the points of the game that they’ve happened in, have put us in a tough spot. So, we learn from it.”

“We’re not mad at Dillon,” he continued. “We’re asking him to bring that energy, bring that fight every night. On the other hand, there’s going to be times like this, but it can be controlled.”

To say that Dillon Brooks’ actions on Thursday night were ill-timed would be an understatement. With a five-point lead in hand and just over 30 seconds to go in the fourth, the Suns were in a comfortable position to win the game.

After Curry made his foul shots, the Warriors closed the gap in the blink of an eye behind a huge three-pointer by Jimmy Butler.

Although the game seemed destined to go to overtime, it was ultimately decided by a late whistle, giving the Suns a chance to seal the deal with two free throws.

The Suns had a bit of luck on their side in this game. However, with Dillon Brooks becoming a double-edged sword, Phoenix would do well to channel his energies more constructively in an attempt to secure more victories.