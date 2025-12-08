Suns HC Provides Key Injury Update On Devin Booker And Jalen Green

As Devin Booker and Jalen Green remain sidelined for tonight's game against the Timberwolves, Suns head coach Jordan Ott provides some key updates on his star players.

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball against the against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns will head into their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves without their star duo of Devin Booker and Jalen Green yet again. Although two of his best players are out of the rotation, Suns head coach Jordan Ott provided a key update ahead of Monday night’s matchup against Minnesota.

Ott began by speaking with the media about Jalen Green’s hamstring injury. Given that the 23-year-old has missed approximately a month of regular-season action, Ott’s statement presented a positive outlook on his recovery.

“He seems to be making good progress. You can see him doing more and more,” Ott said. “We’ll continue to assess, but at this point, he’s going to continue to make progress. We’ll let you know as soon as that thing gets right and we’ll be able to put him out there.”

Although Ott didn’t provide an exact timeframe for when he expects Green to return, the fact that he’s back practicing seems quite reassuring.

While speaking with the media about Devin Booker, who suffered a groin injury earlier last week, Ott’s statement seemed more substantial. He said, “He’s been able to get on the court the last couple of days. Continue to assess to see exactly how he feels after tonight, after that initial early session, and then we’ll see on Wednesday.”

Despite some promising updates, it would appear that the Suns may remain without at least one of their stars for the foreseeable future. However, Phoenix has found ways to stay competitive. With a 13-10 record, they currently place seventh in the Western Conference standings.

 

Suns Will Have Dillon Brooks Available Against Wolves

Although the Phoenix Suns will be shorthanded heading into tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there appears to be a positive update on Dillon Brooks‘ availability.

Brooks was initially listed as questionable for the game due to left Achilles soreness. During the pre-game shootaround, the forward appeared to be moving better, resulting in being listed as available for the game. This will be a major boost to the Suns’ lineup, who are sure to benefit from having Brooks in the rotation.

In the absence of Jalen Green, Brooks has stepped up as a secondary star next to Devin Booker. After a huge performance to help secure the win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks has emerged as a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.

With averages of 22.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game on 45.9% shooting from the field, Dillon Brooks has been one of the most consistent players for the Suns. Considering the team is coming off a 117-98 blowout loss against the Houston Rockets, Phoenix will look to Brooks to deliver a win against Minnesota to prevent a losing streak from building.

