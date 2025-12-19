Nikola Jokic On Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For The NBA’s All-Time Center Assist Leader

Nikola Jokic dominated while leading the Denver Nuggets to a 126-115 victory against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. While the victory was impressive, seeing the Nuggets improve to a 20-6 record on the season, the game was also memorable for the Serbian superstar.

In typical fashion, Nikola Jokic posted a monster performance of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. In the process of racking up his assists, Jokic passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the list of the NBA’s All-Time Center Assist Leaders. When asked about the achievement after the game, he humbly responded:

“I always say those things are something for after career. I think the legacy for after career that I’m gonna look back on, on the porch drinking beer, and telling lies to my kids.”

The Nuggets center currently sits atop the list of the NBA’s greatest playmaking big men. Having redefined the position with his talent and passing mastery, here is a list of the top 10 all-time center assist leaders:

1. Nikola Jokic – 5,667

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 5,660

3. Wilt Chamberlain – 4,643

4. Bill Russell – 4,100

5. Alvan Adams – 4,012

6. Wes Unseld – 3,822

7. Sam Lacey – 3,754

8. Vlade Divac – 3,541

9. Al Horford – 3,385

10. Jack Sikma – 3,075

Nikola Jokic’s accomplishment is nothing short of incredible, especially considering that he’s taken only 771 games to achieve it. Given that the Serbian big man is still in his 11th season, he could easily look to add to his record.

This milestone is further put into perspective when noting that Al Horford is ranked ninth and Karl-Anthony Towns is ranked 24th on the same list. When considering Nikola Jokic’s overall impact on the game, he is undoubtedly one of the best in the league.

On that note, the moment Nikola Jokic passed Kareem also seems noteworthy. Midway through the second quarter, Denver faced a 14-point deficit. A three-pointer by Jalen Pickett off a pass from Jokic helped cut the lead down to 11.

The assist by the Nuggets superstar not only saw him pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list, but also set Denver up for a monumental run to close out the quarter. In the last 6:26 minutes of the first half, the Nuggets went on a 35-7 scoring spree, helping them establish a firm 68-54 lead to seize control of the game.

Denver benefited from having a comfortable lead throughout the second half, as the Magic matched the Nuggets’ scoring output. With Paolo Banchero taking over in the fourth quarter, Orlando even managed to outscore Denver by three points.

Unfortunately for Orlando, Denver’s Jamal Murray provided a strong response to Banchero, notching 32 points for the game on 11-of-22 shooting from the field. With Cam Johnson (19 points, 11 rebounds) playing a vital role down the stretch, the Nuggets safely came out on top.

With this win, Denver remains second in the West. The Nuggets will aim to build upon their six-game winning streak as they head into their upcoming matchup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 20.