Draymond Green: Nikola Jokic Among 10 Most Talented Players In NBA History

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green answered fan questions on the mailbag edition of The Draymond Green Show, and one of them was about Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Green was asked if Jokic would ever crack his personal list of the top 10 greatest players of all time, and he thinks he very well could.

“I think he’s more than capable of cracking the top 10,” Green said. “He’s already a top 10 talent with the way he’s playing. However, I do think most people are saying, ‘Yo, he need to get another championship.’ I have to play against him. I have to guard him. It’s hard for me not to believe that Joker is a top-10 talent to ever play in the NBA. He’s incredible.

“He controls every possession down the floor and what everyone else is doing, and there’s just not many people that possess that skill set and actually win games,” Green stated. “So, I think he’s definitely a top 10 talent. I think the resume, personal accolades are there as well. I think most people want to see him get another championship.”

Green isn’t just the type to shower praise on anybody. He has had to go up against Jokic for years now, and he appreciates greatness when he sees it.

In terms of skill and talent, there really aren’t too many players in NBA history that you would put above Jokic. When LeBron James calls someone the most complete player he’s ever faced, you know they’re special. James stated there is nothing the Serb can’t do offensively on the court.

Jokic is averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game for the Nuggets in 2025-26. The three-time MVP has been mind-blowingly efficient, too, shooting 61.2% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Jokic became the third player in NBA history, after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, to average a triple-double for an entire season in the 2024-25 campaign. With how this current one is going, the 30-year-old looks set to join Westbrook as the only players to have accomplished the feat twice. We’re fortunate we get to see a special talent like him in action night in and night out.

As Green mentioned, though, Jokic will need to add to his tally of titles to get into those all-time top 10 lists. He led the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history when they beat the Miami Heat in five games in the 2023 NBA Finals.

There was talk of a potential Nuggets dynasty after that, but they haven’t come close to making the Finals since. They lost in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 and then to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2025.

Jokic did give that dominant Thunder team, which went on to win the title, an almighty scare, though. The Nuggets are viewed as the biggest obstacle in their quest to repeat as champions, and it’d be incredible to see another playoff matchup between them.

If Jokic takes down the Thunder and goes on to win another title, then some serious conversations will be had about where he ranks all-time. Funnily enough, the one person who won’t be interested in talking about his standing in NBA history is the man himself. Jokic has never cared about these things, and he never will.

We’ll get to see Jokic in action next when the Nuggets take on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 10 PM ET.