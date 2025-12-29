Pinpointing Blame For The Warriors’ Disappointing Season: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green Or Front Office?

The Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty has been fading for years. While last season’s Jimmy Butler trade injected life into the franchise, it hasn’t been enough. A second-round playoff exit only delayed the inevitable conversation. Now, the Warriors are struggling to stay afloat in the play-in picture.

Through 32 games, Golden State sits at an uninspiring 16-16, a .500 record weighed down by avoidable losses. Moments like yesterday’s collapse against the Raptors are the latest example. Steve Kerr himself has acknowledged the obvious, admitting this roster no longer resembles the title-winning versions of the past.

Even Stephen Curry, still producing at an elite offensive level, has publicly pointed to the team’s glaring weaknesses, from defensive lapses to a lack of reliable secondary creation. Around the league, even analysts like Charles Barkley openly dismiss the Warriors as anything more than a nostalgic side.

There is also the off-court tension that has chipped away at the Warriors’ foundation. Jonathan Kuminga’s inconsistent role and frequent benchings have raised questions about player development, while the highly visible on-court confrontation between Draymond Green and Kerr, which ended with Green storming off before later apologies, was a reminder that cracks exist even at the core.

Apologies aside, that kind of dysfunction doesn’t inspire confidence in a team already fighting uphill. So while Curry continues to do his part, the wins aren’t following, and the bigger picture is impossible to ignore. We have analyzed and broken down who is to blame for what can be labeled a very disastrous season, considering their expectations, and also how they can fix it.

Culprit Number One: Steve Kerr

There is no disputing Steve Kerr’s legacy. He is a Hall of Fame-level coach who revolutionized the pace-and-space era with four championships. His emphasis on ball movement, unselfishness, and humbleness changed the league and maximized the primes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant.

But legacy doesn’t win games in the present, and Kerr’s decisions this season have increasingly felt out of step with the league he’s coaching in. Kerr’s handling of personnel has become the loudest critique. Benching Curry during critical stretches, public friction with Draymond Green, and the continued issues with Jonathan Kuminga have all fueled questions about adaptability.

Kuminga is the Warriors’ best rim-attacker, most explosive athlete, and arguably their most valuable trade asset, yet Kerr has alienated him, stunting both his development and his value. Rotations have been inconsistent, defensive urgency has disappeared, and the team consistently looks flat.

Offensively, the decline is even harder to ignore. Golden State’s attack often devolves into one plan: Steph Curry sprinting around screens, hoping to generate just enough space to bail them out. That system worked when Curry had prime Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. It does not work now.

Teams simply trap and double Steph, daring anyone else to create. Jimmy Butler, while still impactful, is older and no longer capable of consistently carrying the offense as he did with the Heat. For a revolutionary coach, Kerr might have lost his touch.

Culprit Number Two: Front Office

If Kerr bears responsibility for his rotations, the front office deserves equal blame for roster construction. The most glaring question: why re-sign Jonathan Kuminga if the head coach clearly doesn’t trust him? Holding onto young, valuable players only to suppress their role is a losing formula.

The Warriors appear frozen between eras, unwilling to give the youngsters a chance to shine or fully rebuild around the veterans.

Golden State is overloaded with players who can shoot but contribute little else: Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Quinten Post, Gui Santos, Pat Spencer, and others blend together without solving the team’s athletic or defensive deficiencies. Adding a 39-year-old Al Horford to an already aging core only reinforced how disconnected the vision has become.

The NBA is faster and more athletic than ever: just look at the Thunder, Spurs, Pistons, and Rockets. Speed, length, and rim pressure define the modern game. The Warriors are slow, one-dimensional, and their best athlete, Kuminga, is essentially exiled.

Culprit Number Three: Draymond Green And The Veterans

Draymond Green is the vocal leader of the Warriors, but he has become erratic in terms of play and behavior. His defensive intelligence and playmaking are still there, yet the volatility continues to hurt more than it helps. The public confrontation with Kerr that resulted in Green walking off the court wasn’t just a bad look; it signals something.

Apologies came later, but championship teams don’t air those kinds of fractures in real time, especially not ones fighting just to stay relevant. Beyond Draymond, the veteran core must shoulder responsibility as well.

Curry has held up his end offensively, but leadership also means lifting others, setting defensive standards, and demanding consistency. Curry is the least one to blame for the issues, but as the best player, there has to be accountability. Too often, Golden State’s veterans look exhausted, mentally and physically, and unable to sustain effort on both ends. The veterans are the leaders, so naturally, they have to take the blame.

There Is Only One Way To Save The Dynasty: Trading For Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is one, literally only one way to save the season: trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nothing else will work. Giannis is a system on his own, and he will change everything for the Warriors.

His presence would immediately correct the Warriors’ lack of rim pressure, interior scoring, transition dominance, and defense: four areas where this team is consistently exposed. From a basketball-fit standpoint, Giannis would simplify everything Steve Kerr has struggled to overthink.

Instead of forcing an outdated motion-heavy offense built around constant off-ball movement, Kerr could lean into the most devastating inside-out pairing imaginable: Giannis collapsing defenses while Stephen Curry stretches them beyond the arc.

Jimmy Butler would naturally slide into a third-option role, exactly where he thrives, focusing on late-game shot-making, playmaking, and perimeter defense. The trickle-down effect would be massive: cleaner roles, sharper focus, and a reset for the locker room.

Defensively, Giannis would be a game-saver as well. Golden State’s inability to protect the rim or consistently clean the glass has forced them into scrambling, overhelping schemes that break down late. Giannis becomes the anchor overnight.

The cost, of course, would be enormous. Any Giannis package would start with Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and likely include additional young pieces, picks, and potentially even Draymond Green. It would be painful, controversial, and risky. But they will get the best two-way player in the NBA.

As long as Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jimmy Butler share the floor, the Warriors are back to relevance. No other player on the market can shift this franchise’s trajectory in the same way. Green would fix the issues with Kerr, the front office, and the veterans. Is it too single-minded to say one player can change everything for a dynasty? Possibly. But it is not about the player; it is about the mindset, culture, and change that Giannis would bring, beyond his talent.