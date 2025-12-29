LeBron James In Danger Of Missing All-Star Game For First Time In 22 Years After Early Fan Vote

The NBA’s first fan vote is in, and for the first time in more than two decades, LeBron James is staring at a very real possibility that once felt unthinkable. After 21 straight years of All-Star starting nods, LeBron is currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference frontcourt vote. If that position holds, he would miss the All-Star starting lineup for the first time in his career. Worse, depending on how things shake out with coaches and media votes, he could miss the game entirely.

Western Conference

1. Luka Doncic: 1,249,518 votes

2. Nikola Jokic: 1,128,362 votes

3. Stephen Curry: 1,031,455 votes

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 878,621 votes

5. Victor Wembanyama: 769,362 votes

6. Anthony Edwards: 650,085 votes

7. Deni Avdija: 606,299 votes

8. Kevin Durant: 548,754 votes

9. LeBron James: 536,555 votes

10. Austin Reaves: 405,379 votes

11. Alperen Sengun: 308,346 votes

12. James Harden: 215,301 votes

13. Anthony Davis: 144,178 votes

14. Jamal Murray: 130,656 votes

15. Devin Booker: 121,123 votes

16. Lauri Markkanen: 112,209 votes

17. Jimmy Butler III: 111,411 votes

18. Stephon Castle: 93,133 votes

19. Chet Holmgren: 92,210 votes

20. Kawhi Leonard: 85,325 votes

Eastern Conference

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 1,192,296 votes

2. Tyrese Maxey: 1,072,449 votes

3. Jalen Brunson: 1,040,801 votes

4. Cade Cunningham: 1,000,171 votes

5. Donovan Mitchell: 851,155 votes

6. Jaylen Brown: 808,276 votes

7. Karl-Anthony Towns: 510,577 votes

8. Jalen Johnson: 302,367 votes

9. Pascal Siakam: 155,910 votes

10. Michael Porter Jr.: 150,370 votes

11. LaMelo Ball: 135,236 votes

12. Brandon Ingram: 130,618 votes

13. OG Anunoby: 123,349 votes

14. Josh Giddey: 115,000 votes

15. Mikal Bridges: 113,939 votes

16. Josh Hart: 106,037 votes

17. Joel Embiid: 102,017 votes

18. Norman Powell: 100,390 votes

19. Paolo Banchero: 99,565 votes

20. Franz Wagner: 98,834 votes

On paper, the numbers explain part of the story. LeBron is averaging 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 50.7% from the field and just 31.7% from three. By his legendary standards, that is subpar. But there is clearly a reason for this. He missed training camp entirely due to an injury and even sat out the first 12 games of the season. Plus, he is approaching 41 in his 23rd NBA season, and this caused a slow start,

But since his legendary 10-point scoring streak ended, his numbers have seen a sharp improvement. Over that stretch, LeBron has averaged 25.4 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting an elite 56.4% from the field and 36.4% from three. These are All-Star numbers, even in a loaded Western Conference. The problem is timing. Fan voting rarely adjusts quickly, especially when younger stars are surging.

In the West, the top of the vote reflects the league’s shifting power structure. Luka Doncic leads all players with over 1.24 million votes, followed by Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama round out the top five. LeBron’s ninth-place slot, behind Kevin Durant and even Deni Avdija, highlights how crowded the West has become.

The East tells a similar story of transition. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all Eastern players with over 1.19 million votes, followed closely by Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, and Cade Cunningham. The league’s marketing engine is no longer built solely around LeBron. New faces are driving engagement, and fan voting reflects that shift.

Still, missing the All-Star Game entirely would be seismic. All-Star reserves are chosen by head coaches, seven per conference, with strict positional requirements. Coaches value impact, availability, and winning, and LeBron checks most of those boxes despite his age. The Los Angeles Lakers are near the top of the West, and LeBron’s post-injury play has been decisive. That should matter in those rooms.

Yet nothing is guaranteed. The West is stacked with deserving candidates, and voter fatigue is real. For the first time, LeBron is not competing against his past. He is competing against the future.

If the streak ends, it will not be because LeBron suddenly fell off. It will be because the league finally caught up to him in numbers, depth, and perception. After 21 years, even that feels historic.