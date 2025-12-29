JJ Redick Provides Key Injury Updates As Lakers Rotation Remains Unsettled

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to juggle availability issues as the season grinds forward, with their rotation once again in flux. Just as one player trends toward a return, another question mark has emerged, adding to the uncertainty that has followed the team for weeks.

According to Dave McMenamin, head coach JJ Redick said Jaxson Hayes practiced Monday as he works his way back from a left ankle issue. However, the lineup shuffle continued with Rui Hachimura sitting out of practice, as the Lakers await more clarity on his status after he was listed as banged up.

Injuries have become a defining theme for Los Angeles this season, forcing Redick to adjust lineups and roles around Luka Doncic constantly. The Lakers have rarely had full continuity, particularly among their frontcourt and secondary rotation pieces. While the team has tried to manage workloads and avoid long-term setbacks, the cumulative effect has been a lack of rhythm and chemistry on both ends of the floor.

Hachimura’s situation adds another layer of concern. The forward missed practice due to a groin issue, the type of setback that often requires careful monitoring. While early indications suggest it may not be serious, groin injuries can linger if not managed properly. With averages of 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 52.1% shooting and 44.5% from three, Hachimura has been an important piece in the rotation, providing physicality, scoring, and defensive versatility. Any missed time would further strain a group already thin on dependable two-way contributors.

For now, Austin Reaves remains the most notable absence, and his return is not expected anytime soon. The guard is still working back from a calf injury, one that the organization has treated cautiously due to the risk of aggravation. With averages of 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% from three, Reaves’ absence has removed a key creator and scorer from the lineup, placing added pressure on the other stars while forcing role players into larger offensive roles.

Hayes, meanwhile, has not appeared in a game since December 23, leaving the Lakers short on size and rim protection during that stretch. His ability to practice is a positive sign, but his game readiness remains uncertain.

Looking ahead, the Lakers will need to lean on alternatives to stay afloat amid constant injuries. Jake LaRavia is one option to step into a larger role, offering size and floor spacing, while Jarred Vanderbilt could see increased playing time after logging 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Kings. Vanderbilt’s energy, rebounding, and defensive activity have been noticeable, and his presence could help offset some of the physicality lost without Hachimura.

Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, the timing of these injuries is far from ideal. The Lakers are entering a demanding portion of their schedule as the midseason grind intensifies and the standings begin to settle. This season, at 20-10 and fourth in the West, consistency has already been hard to come by, and navigating this upcoming run without a stable lineup will only make that challenge greater.

For now, the Lakers remain in wait-and-see mode. Each practice and update carries added weight as the team tries to balance short-term competitiveness with long-term health. Whether they can weather this stretch without losing ground in the standings may depend less on star power and more on how well the next group of role players rises to the moment.