Lakers Coach Reveals How Nick Smith Jr. Can Earn Larger Role In Team Rotation

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for answers as they try to balance offense, defense, and consistency during a turbulent stretch of the season. That ongoing evaluation has brought renewed attention to Nick Smith Jr., whose role remains fluid as the coaching staff weighs what he brings on both ends of the floor.

“I thought it was the best defensive game that he’s had,” Redick said to the media, via Dave McMenamin. “Our roster, frankly, has a lot of guys that do a lot of one thing really well, and the balance of finding that offense-defense balance has got to be there for a guy like Nick to play meaningful minutes. That’s just the reality. He knows that.”

There is no mistaking where the Lakers stand on this. Redick knows what his team needs, and it is players who compete with maximum effort on every possession. Too often, strong offensive stretches are undone by breakdowns on the other end, forcing him to constantly shuffle rotations in search of reliable two-way contributors. On a roster already tilted toward offense, defensive accountability has become the clearest path to earning trust and minutes.

Smith Jr. has steadily worked his way into that conversation because of what he provides offensively. The young guard has flashed real value as a floor spacer and shot-maker off the bench, showing confidence pulling from deep and attacking closeouts. He is averaging 8.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 45.6% shooting, while emerging as one of the Lakers’ more reliable perimeter threats in limited minutes at 41.2% from three. His ability to score quickly without needing the ball has made him an appealing option when the offense stagnates, especially with guys in and out of the lineup.

Against the Kings on Sunday, Smith Jr. logged 23 minutes off the bench, finishing with 21 points, three rebounds, and one assist on 57.1% shooting and 5-10 shooting from three in the 125-101 win. He provided a spark during a critical stretch, helping the Lakers stay afloat when the starters struggled to generate clean looks. Performances like that highlight why the organization remains intrigued by his upside and potential role moving forward.

Still, the challenge for Smith Jr. is the same one facing much of the roster. As a primarily offensive player, his margin for error is slim on a team that already lacks defensive balance. Missed rotations, late closeouts, or struggles at the point of attack can quickly outweigh the scoring he provides, especially against playoff-level opponents. Redick’s comments made it clear that offense alone is not enough to secure consistent minutes.

For now, Smith Jr. remains a player on the cusp. His shooting gives him a clear NBA skill, and his confidence continues to grow. If the defensive progress Redick pointed out becomes more consistent, he has a legitimate path to becoming a core rotation piece. In many ways, his situation mirrors the Lakers’ larger dilemma, where talent is present, but balance remains a work in progress.

For the Lakers, Nick Smith Jr.’s development represents a broader organizational need for players who can contribute without compromising defensive integrity. Smith’s shooting gives him a clear role, but sustained minutes will come only if that effort translates consistently on the other end. As Los Angeles searches for stability, growth from players like Smith could quietly shape how this season unfolds.