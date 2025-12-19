Lakers Survive Against Jazz Thanks To A Triple-Double Masterpiece From Luka Doncic: Instant Analysis

If you’re the Lakers, this is one of those wins you take and move on from without watching much tape. They gave up 135 points to the Jazz and spent most of the night reacting instead of dictating. Still, somehow, they won 143-135.

That’s because Luka Doncic decided the chaos was going to happen on his terms. Every late possession bent around him. When Utah surged, he slowed the game down and decided the outcome.

This wasn’t about dominance in every facet. It was about survival and having the one player on the floor who could make a messy night feel manageable. The 19-7 Lakers leaned into that reality, and escaped with a win. Let’s dive into the instant reaction.

Luka Doncic Controlled Everything, Even When the Game Felt Out Of Control

Utah scored 135 points and shot 52 percent from the floor. They hit 18 threes. They attempted a season-high 47 free throws. Under normal circumstances, that’s a recipe for a loss. The reason it wasn’t comes down to Doncic, who finished with 45 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds while touching nearly every meaningful possession the Lakers had.

In the first half alone, Doncic scored or assisted on 16 of the Lakers’ 27 made baskets, keeping Los Angeles within striking distance while Utah surged ahead. Even on a night where he went just 4-of-12 from three, he found efficiency elsewhere, getting to the line 16 times and converting 13.

The fourth quarter was where his presence mattered most. Utah trimmed a 12-point deficit down to four with under three minutes to play, but Doncic didn’t rush. He found Jaxson Hayes for a clean finish at the rim, followed it up with a bucket of his own, and made sure the Lakers got a quality look on nearly every trip. The stat line jumps off the page, but it was the pacing, not the scoring, that saved the Lakers.

Defense Was Optional, But The Lakers Made Up For It Late

The Lakers allowed Utah to light up the scoreboard and didn’t look sharp defensively for much of the game. The Jazz shot 65 percent in the first half and had a 78-73 lead at halftime. They were aggressive attacking the paint and got to the line repeatedly, making the Lakers earn every stop.

Yet, when it counted, Los Angeles executed. They outscored Utah 41-29 in the fourth quarter, tightened passing lanes, and forced tougher shots. The Lakers dominated inside, putting up 58 points in the paint while holding the Jazz to 42. It wasn’t pretty, but they found a way to make it work when the margin was razor-thin.

LeBron James And The Supporting Cast Did Enough To Close

LeBron James didn’t have a vintage shooting night, going 0-for-5 from deep, but his impact was felt everywhere else. He finished with 28 points and 10 assists, lived at the free-throw line (12-of-13), and was the engine behind a critical 10-0 run that finally gave the Lakers breathing room late in the third quarter.

James absorbed contact all night, tweaked his knee, took a hit to the jaw, and never left the floor. His decision-making stabilized the Lakers when the game threatened to tip back toward Utah, especially during stretches where the Jazz were trading baskets possession for possession.

Around him, the Lakers got exactly what they needed. Jaxson Hayes was perfect from the field (7-of-7) for 16 points and continues to be automatic against Utah. Marcus Smart knocked down five threes and finished +12 in his minutes. Jarred Vanderbilt pulled down 11 rebounds and extended possessions, while Jake LaRavia chipped in 12 points and four assists off the bench. It wasn’t a flawless collective effort, but it was just enough.