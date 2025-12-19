Phoenix Suns Almost Traded Devin Booker To The Chicago Bulls

Devin Booker’s future nearly changed after a proposed Suns trade, according to a former coach.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns came dangerously close to making a franchise-altering mistake early in Devin Booker’s career. According to former Suns head coach Earl Watson, a deal was in place that would have sent Booker to the Chicago Bulls before his rise to superstardom, a move that was ultimately stopped internally. Watson shared the story during a recent appearance on Bucks+ Audio.

“We’re on a road trip. Robert Sarver sends me a text, ‘Come to my house immediately,’” Watson said. “I pull up to the house and I sit down, and he goes, ‘We have a trade for Devin. We’re gonna send Devin to Chicago for Jimmy Butler.’”

At the time, Booker was still viewed as a promising young scorer rather than the franchise cornerstone he would soon become, while Butler was already an established All-Star and two-way force. From the Suns’ perspective, the deal offered instant credibility and star power, but it also came with long-term risk. Phoenix was rebuilding, and committing to an older star would have shifted the timeline dramatically, potentially cutting short Booker’s development before it fully took shape.

“In that moment, I was the biggest Devin Booker advocate,” Watson said. “It could’ve changed my entire coaching trajectory. I saw a kid who could be one of the greatest players ever. I said, ‘If you trade Devin Booker, I am resigning tonight.’”

The proposed swap would have paired Butler with a young Suns roster in need of leadership, while Chicago would have landed a high-upside guard to build around during its own transition. It is the kind of move desperate teams make, and one the Suns nearly finalized.

In Chicago, Booker would have instantly become a favorite among Bulls fans. As a franchise that has historically struggled to stay competitive, Booker would have given them a true star to build around, and his presence might have ushered in a new era of prosperity in the Windy City.

In the end, however, Phoenix held firm, choosing patience over immediacy. More than anything, that decision preserved the foundation of a franchise built around Booker, while the Bulls continued searching for stability in the years that followed.

Today, after a revolving door of superstars has gone in and out of the organization, Booker remains one of the few constants. After 10 years, his loyalty has not wavered, and his impact remains just as potent. This season, in 24 games, he is leading an overachieving Suns team with averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 45.6 percent shooting (30.4 percent from three).

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is already on the decline for a Warriors team that is struggling to keep up. At 36 years old, he is still putting up solid numbers at 19.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 51.8 percent shooting (45.7 percent from three), but it has not been enough to keep Golden State from a disappointing 13-15 record.

Looking back, it is hard to overstate how close the Suns came to rewriting their future in the wrong direction. Holding onto Booker not only saved Watson’s conviction but also anchored a decade of stability in Phoenix. While Butler gave teams instant relevance wherever he landed, Booker became something far more valuable: a homegrown star whose growth aligned perfectly with the franchise’s long-term vision.

