Ja Morant Is One Of Nine Players Ruled Out For Grizzlies Against The Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies will be severely short-handed Saturday night as they prepare to host the Washington Wizards. Ja Morant headlines a lengthy injury report, leaving Memphis without its star guard at a pivotal moment in the season.

For the Grizzlies, Morant (left ankle sprain) is one of nine players ruled out. Memphis will also be without Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), GG Jackson II (NBA G League assignment), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), John Konchar (left thumb UCL surgery recovery), Jahmai Mashack (two-way transfer), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), Javon Small (left turf toe), and Vince Williams Jr. (left knee soreness).

Morant’s absence looms largest. The All-Star guard has been playing through an up-and-down season as Memphis tries to regain its footing, but his latest setback stems from an ankle injury suffered earlier this week. He played just 20 minutes in the loss to the Clippers before missing Wednesday’s game.

While the team has not provided a firm timeline, Morant is expected to be re-evaluated in the coming days, with optimism that he could return shortly after this weekend. He could realistically be back in action Monday against the Thunder or Friday against the Bucks.

For Washington, Corey Kispert (right thumb distal phalanx fracture) has been ruled out, while Khris Middleton (right knee contusion) is listed as questionable. Malaki Branham (right thumb sprain) is also questionable, leaving the Wizards with some late uncertainty around their perimeter rotation heading into Saturday’s matchup.

At 4-21, the Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league right now, but they are not playing with high expectations as a young, developing group angling for a high draft pick. The same cannot be said for Memphis, which entered the season with playoff expectations built around Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Just a few years ago, this team was among the most dominant in the league and even made a run to the Conference Semifinals. Now, at 13-14 and eighth in the West, the Grizzlies are playing like a shell of their former selves. What is even more concerning is Morant’s performance, which has been underwhelming throughout the season.

In 14 games, he is averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 35.7 percent shooting (19.4 percent from three). He has looked disengaged at times, fueling speculation about his long-term future in Memphis.

Whatever is happening internally, nothing improves until Morant is healthy again. With team relations stabilizing and outside noise beginning to fade, all he needs is time and good health to rediscover his rhythm. For now, all the Grizzlies can do is wait.

Memphis enters Saturday knowing it cannot afford to tread water much longer, especially with the West tightening by the week. Ja Morant’s health remains the central variable, and every missed game magnifies the pressure on an already thin roster. Until he returns and looks like himself again, the Grizzlies are stuck in limbo, trying to survive short-handed while waiting for clarity on what this season can realistically become.