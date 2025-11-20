Indiana Pacers Take Another Shot At Myles Turner As Beef Continues

The Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner might be separated now, but the drama hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, the back-and-forth between the Pacers and their former franchise center has turned into one of the pettiest ongoing beefs in the league. The latest shot came from the Pacers themselves, and it was as direct as it gets.

During a home game against the Pistons, the big screen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse displayed a stat graphic celebrating Isaiah Jackson’s third double-double of the season. Underneath that, the message read:

“Myles Turner is yet to notch his first double-double of the season with Milwaukee.”

I love the @Pacers being petty about Myles Turner😂 I guess IJAX > Myles pic.twitter.com/Tspm847DEC — Ian Hansen (@ianh_2) November 19, 2025

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots. The Pacers didn’t just spotlight Jackson. They made sure everyone remembered Turner hasn’t exactly thrived since leaving Indiana. And for a franchise trying to move on, it was as subtle as a sledgehammer.

This is only the latest chapter in a feud that’s been simmering since Turner left in free agency. Turner has been vocal about how he felt underappreciated in Indiana, and his comments haven’t been gentle. He’s already fired at Pacers fans twice, saying, ‘Now they’re complaining still,’ and that he’s finally in ‘a city that wants to celebrate me.’

Then he went after Tyrese Haliburton, claiming the Pacers star ‘pretends to be tough’ and wouldn’t talk the same way ‘in the middle of the street.’ That comment pushed the situation over the top. Haliburton’s brother responded publicly, mocking Turner and defending Tyrese. The feud jumped from casual shade to something personal.

All of it set the stage for Turner’s heated return to Indianapolis earlier this month. The Pacers put together a tribute video for him, something most former players appreciate. Instead, the crowd booed him loudly, and Turner fed the moment rather than diffusing it. He mimed closing a book, winked at the crowd, and even booed back after hitting a three. That pretty much cemented the breakup as mutual.

After the game, Turner posted a message saying he spent ‘ten years of blood, sweat, sacrifice’ and was frustrated at how things ended. Even so, the emotions were clear. Turner believes he gave everything to the franchise. Indiana’s fanbase believes he’s the one who has been escalating things since leaving.

Now the Pacers’ latest jab, deliberately spotlighting his lack of double-doubles, only stirs the pot again. And it’s not inaccurate. Turner has yet to find a consistent rhythm in Milwaukee, averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in his first season with the Bucks, who are 8-7 after a decent start. The Pacers, meanwhile, are hammered with injuries and are 2-13.

With the Bucks returning to Indiana again on December 23, the atmosphere may get even more intense. Turner will get booed again. The Pacers will respond again. And unless Turner tones it down, this storyline isn’t dying anytime soon.

For now, the beef lives on, scoreboard messages included.