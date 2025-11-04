Myles Turner Reportedly Throws Shade At Indiana Pacers But Quickly Deletes IG Story

Emotions ran high in Indianapolis on Monday night as Myles Turner made his long-awaited return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, this time wearing a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. The 29-year-old center, who spent a decade with the Indiana Pacers before signing with Milwaukee in free agency, received a frosty reception from fans in what should have been a celebratory homecoming. Instead, the night turned tense, capped off by a social media post that poured fuel on the fire.

Myles insta story….. pic.twitter.com/uSvksMASAE — blue & gold buzz (@bluegoldbuzz) November 4, 2025

After the Bucks edged out the Pacers 117-115 thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s buzzer-beating jumper, Myles Turner posted a photo on his Instagram Story of a wrecked racecar, a clear reference to the Indianapolis 500, one of the city’s most iconic symbols. The image didn’t include a caption, but the implication was obvious.

Many took it as a jab at his former team, a not-so-subtle way of saying the Bucks had ‘crashed’ Indiana’s night. Within minutes, the story was deleted, but not before fans screenshot it and spread it across social media.

The deleted post quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as a parting shot at the Pacers organization that drafted Turner 10th overall in 2015. While some thought it was just playful trolling after a revenge win, others viewed it as petty and disrespectful, especially given the way Pacers fans treated him during the game.

Turner was booed from the moment he took the floor. Despite the Pacers airing a tribute video honoring his ten seasons with the franchise, the crowd’s reaction was overwhelmingly negative. Turner, visibly annoyed, responded by miming a ‘closing the book’ gesture, winking, and sarcastically waving at fans as the boos rained down.

Later in the game, after knocking down a three-pointer, he mockingly booed the crowd back, turning what was meant to be a nostalgic return into a full-blown feud.

Postgame, Turner addressed the reaction in a mix of disappointment and defiance.

“It was disheartening, man, it was frustrating. You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears. You take pay cuts, survive trade rumors, try to do everything the right way, and sometimes that’s how stuff shakes out. It’s cool. I’ll take it on the chin.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Turner posted a more reflective message after the game:

“Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin. I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded. Sometimes It’s Boo’d. But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising.”

While Turner stopped short of directly addressing the deleted IG Story, his social media activity painted a clear picture of a player caught between frustration and vindication.

Giannis Antetokounmpo later defended his teammate, criticizing Pacers fans for their treatment of Turner.

“He gave ten years to that city. He’s the all-time blocks leader there. To be booed like that? That’s not fair.”

Turner, who finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and five blocks, may have gotten the last laugh on the scoreboard, but the emotional scars from his return to Indianapolis will take longer to heal.

The fallout from the deleted post underscores how messy breakups can get in professional sports. Turner’s departure from Indiana already left fans divided. Some blamed him for chasing a payday, while others faulted the Pacers’ front office for lowballing him with a three-year, $66 million offer. Milwaukee’s four-year, $107 million deal was too good to pass up, and Turner made a business decision.

Now, though, it’s personal. Between the boos, the sarcasm, and the deleted ‘racecar’ post, Myles Turner’s reunion with the Pacers has made one thing clear: the love affair in Indianapolis is over, and any chance of reconciliation might have crashed and burned along with that car in his Instagram Story.