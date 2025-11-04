Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Out Pacers Fans For Booing Myles Turner

Giannis Antetokounmpo drilled an epic game-winning buzzer-beater to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-115 win over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. Antetokounmpo’s performance wouldn’t be the biggest talking point of the night, however, as the Pacers fans’ booing of Myles Turner dominated the headlines.

Antetokounmpo was asked in his postgame media session about Turner being booed, and he made it clear in no uncertain terms that the Pacers fans were wrong to do that.

“I just going to say this for Myles because maybe he didn’t say it for himself,” Antetokounmpo said. “… The average lifespan on the NBA player is, I think, 4.5 years in the NBA. He had 10 years of service in one franchise. To be able to come here in Indiana all-time block leader to be booed, for sure, he might not say it, he kind of hurt.

“But we are here to pick him up,” Antetokounmpo added. “Tell him how much we love him and respect him, and we understand how much he gave for the team for Indiana and how much he’s willing to give for Milwaukee… He’s a great, great person, great character, great competitor. I played against him 10 years. I think he gave everything he had, blood, sweat, tears, his body many times on the line for the Indiana team.”

Antetokounmpo stated he could understand Pacers fans booing the Bucks as a team, but felt it was unfair on their part to go at Turner. The nine-time All-Star, who was booing the crowd in response in the game, wanted them to think about how they would feel if they found themselves in a similar situation in their lives.

“Just think about yourself, put yourself in that position,” Antetokounmpo stated. “Working in, I don’t know, your job for 10 years and all of a sudden you decide to make a move for your family and for yourself because you have different goals, different aspirations for life. And then you go back, and your co-workers and your boss is yelling at you and booing you. You kind of like, ‘Man, what the hell?’

“I know it’s sport,” Antetokounmpo continued. “I understand, but sometimes it’s bigger than sport. It is big in the sport… I don’t know if he’s going to say it, but he’s going to go back home, and he’s going to be like, ‘Okay, 10 years just went down the drain,’ and that’s not fair for anybody that gave 10 years to the game and 10 years for the Pacers, right?”

The Pacers had selected Turner with the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, and he had an interesting 10-year run with the franchise. While they made it to the NBA Finals in 2025, the big man seemingly found his name in trade rumors year after year prior to that.

Turner understandably wasn’t a fan of the constant speculation. So, when the Pacers lowballed him during negotiations in the summer, the 29-year-old had no problems making a business decision of his own. Turner accepted a four-year, $107 million deal from the Bucks and left Pacers fans stunned. His leaving was bad enough, but some of the comments he has made since then have made matters worse.

So, it wasn’t too surprising that Turner was booed by the fans when the Pacers played a tribute video for him. The reception disheartened him, but at least he got the last laugh with the win.

Turner had nine points (3-7 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, and five blocks against the Pacers. It was a solid showing, but Antetokounmpo was obviously the star of the show. The two-time MVP put up 33 points (14-21 FG), 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals to get the Bucks to 5-2 this season. They will take on the Toronto Raptors next at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.