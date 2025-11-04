Myles Turner Sarcastically Reacts To Pacers’ Tribute Video, Boos Indiana Fans, And Sends Emotional Message

Myles Turner wasn't happy with the reception he got from Pacers fans on his return.

Gautam Varier
7 Min Read
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

There was tension in the air in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday when the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Indiana Pacers. This was, of course, Myles Turner’s first game against the Pacers since he left the team in free agency in the summer, and the night proved to be just as chaotic as one might have imagined.

It all kicked off when the Pacers played a tribute video for Turner, who had spent 10 seasons with the franchise. It was the right thing to do, but the home fans weren’t in the mood to show any appreciation to the 29-year-old.

Boos rang out, and Turner then managed to antagonize Pacers fans even further with his actions. He cheekily mimed closing a book, indicating he was done with this chapter of his life, and then sarcastically winked and waved at the crowd.

Turner might be public enemy No. 1 in Indianapolis at this point. He was booed when he had the ball during the game as well, and decided to boo the fans back at one point after hitting a three-pointer.

Turner finished with nine points (3-7 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, and five blocks against the Pacers, who had selected him with the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He had seven of those points in the opening five minutes of the contest, and you wondered if he was on course for a career night.

That wasn’t to be, but Turner would have been satisfied by the Bucks coming away with a 117-115 win thanks to a game-winning buzzer-beater from Giannis Antetokounmpo. What the big man wasn’t happy about, though, were the boos, and he sent a message on X after the game.

“Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin. I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded Sometimes It’s Boo’d But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising.”

Turner also admitted in his postgame media session that he was disheartened by how the Pacers fans reacted.

“It was disheartening, man, it was frustrating,” Turner said. “You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears, you take pay cuts, you survive trade rumors, you try to do everything the right way, and sometimes that’s how stuff shakes out. It’s cool. I take it on the chin.

“I think a lot of people will say I said things, but I think a lot of people want to formulate their own narratives and spin it to whatever they want it to be,” Turner continued. “It is what it is, man. Like I say, you take it on the chin and you just move on.”

A lot of people in Indiana will certainly say that Turner brought this upon himself with his comments since his departure. He first took a bit of a shot at Pacers fans during a Summer League game between the Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Then, on the Bucks’ media day, Turner said he is now in a city that wants to celebrate him. He caused an uproar with those comments, but later stated on X that he was talking about his free agency experience, not the fans.

Not everyone bought that, but Turner certainly wouldn’t have been too pleased with how negotiations with the Pacers went. ESPN reported that they never offered him a deal beyond $22 million annually for three years. So, when the Bucks put a four-year, $107 million contract on the table, he gladly accepted it.

The Pacers fans should be more upset with the front office than with Turner. That said, he has made it very easy for the fanbase to target their anger at him.

As if what we mentioned earlier wasn’t bad enough, Turner also suggested recently on the Thanalysis Show that Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is a fake tough guy. He later urged fans on X not to fall victim to the “clip farming” culture, as he had also showered a lot of praise on his former teammate. The fanbase seemingly has had enough of him, however.

The Bucks will take on the Pacers in Indiana again on Dec. 23, 2025, and there’s a good chance Turner gets this kind of reception again. While the fans are upset, it doesn’t look like his former teammates are. Turner shared an embrace with a few of them after the game.

Time heals all wounds, and you’d imagine Pacers fans will eventually get over this. It would also help if Turner keeps his mouth shut from now on. He should just focus on the Bucks, who are now 5-2 in 2025-26. They’ll be in action next against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 3, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reaches for the ball against Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images 4 Things We Learned After Clippers Fall In Clutch Against Heat
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like