Myles Turner Sarcastically Reacts To Pacers’ Tribute Video, Boos Indiana Fans, And Sends Emotional Message

There was tension in the air in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday when the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Indiana Pacers. This was, of course, Myles Turner’s first game against the Pacers since he left the team in free agency in the summer, and the night proved to be just as chaotic as one might have imagined.

It all kicked off when the Pacers played a tribute video for Turner, who had spent 10 seasons with the franchise. It was the right thing to do, but the home fans weren’t in the mood to show any appreciation to the 29-year-old.

Boos rang out, and Turner then managed to antagonize Pacers fans even further with his actions. He cheekily mimed closing a book, indicating he was done with this chapter of his life, and then sarcastically winked and waved at the crowd.

Our @WISHNews8 camera caught Myles Turner’s full reaction to his #Pacers tribute video. You can see Turner miming closing a book, winking then waving (seemingly sarcastically) to fans as they booed him. #YesCers pic.twitter.com/wgd826AGSC — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) November 4, 2025

Turner might be public enemy No. 1 in Indianapolis at this point. He was booed when he had the ball during the game as well, and decided to boo the fans back at one point after hitting a three-pointer.

Myles Turner hits a three and boos Pacers fans back 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V46JbvuWT3 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 4, 2025

Turner finished with nine points (3-7 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, and five blocks against the Pacers, who had selected him with the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He had seven of those points in the opening five minutes of the contest, and you wondered if he was on course for a career night.

That wasn’t to be, but Turner would have been satisfied by the Bucks coming away with a 117-115 win thanks to a game-winning buzzer-beater from Giannis Antetokounmpo. What the big man wasn’t happy about, though, were the boos, and he sent a message on X after the game.

“Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin. I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded Sometimes It’s Boo’d But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising.”

Turner also admitted in his postgame media session that he was disheartened by how the Pacers fans reacted.

“It was disheartening, man, it was frustrating,” Turner said. “You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears, you take pay cuts, you survive trade rumors, you try to do everything the right way, and sometimes that’s how stuff shakes out. It’s cool. I take it on the chin.

“I think a lot of people will say I said things, but I think a lot of people want to formulate their own narratives and spin it to whatever they want it to be,” Turner continued. “It is what it is, man. Like I say, you take it on the chin and you just move on.”

A lot of people in Indiana will certainly say that Turner brought this upon himself with his comments since his departure. He first took a bit of a shot at Pacers fans during a Summer League game between the Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Then, on the Bucks’ media day, Turner said he is now in a city that wants to celebrate him. He caused an uproar with those comments, but later stated on X that he was talking about his free agency experience, not the fans.

Not everyone bought that, but Turner certainly wouldn’t have been too pleased with how negotiations with the Pacers went. ESPN reported that they never offered him a deal beyond $22 million annually for three years. So, when the Bucks put a four-year, $107 million contract on the table, he gladly accepted it.

The Pacers fans should be more upset with the front office than with Turner. That said, he has made it very easy for the fanbase to target their anger at him.

As if what we mentioned earlier wasn’t bad enough, Turner also suggested recently on the Thanalysis Show that Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is a fake tough guy. He later urged fans on X not to fall victim to the “clip farming” culture, as he had also showered a lot of praise on his former teammate. The fanbase seemingly has had enough of him, however.

The Bucks will take on the Pacers in Indiana again on Dec. 23, 2025, and there’s a good chance Turner gets this kind of reception again. While the fans are upset, it doesn’t look like his former teammates are. Turner shared an embrace with a few of them after the game.

Here’s Myles Turner after the game with many former teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZiZ1TWMWCm — iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) November 4, 2025

Time heals all wounds, and you’d imagine Pacers fans will eventually get over this. It would also help if Turner keeps his mouth shut from now on. He should just focus on the Bucks, who are now 5-2 in 2025-26. They’ll be in action next against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.