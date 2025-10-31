Tyrese Haliburton’s Brother Throws Shade At Myles Turner For Suggesting Pacers Star Is A Fake Tough Guy

Tyrese Haliburton's brother brought up Jaylen Brown's infamous comment about Myles Turner.

Gautam Varier
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed a fair bit of success during their time together as teammates on the Indiana Pacers, but the former seemed to take a bit of a shot at the latter recently. Turner, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in the summer after spending 10 seasons with the Pacers, showed up on the latest episode of the Thanalysis Show, where he appeared to suggest that Haliburton is a fake tough guy.

While Haliburton has not responded to Turner’s remarks, his younger brother has. Marcel Haliburton, who goes by the username @BigCellGaming on X, reposted Jaylen Brown’s infamous comments after Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and the Boston Celtics.

Marcel Haliburton's repost on X.
Credit: BigCellGaming/X

This all happened due to Turner barging into Derrick White, an act Brown took issue with. He shoved the big man, who shoved him back in response.

Here is all that Brown had to say about that scuffle after the Celtics swept the Pacers and advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals.

“Myles is a good kid, let’s start with that,” Brown said. “I think throughout the series, he loses control of his body a little bit and likes to throw his body around, and we got the offensive foul, but I just was letting him know, ‘Just watch it.’ And I don’t think it was nothing crazy, I didn’t push him extremely hard or nothing like that.

“But emotions is flying,” Brown continued. “He feels like he’s at home, he got his family watching and stuff. His girl was probably watching, so he had to do something. But Myles is a good kid and I’ve known Myles a long time, we good friends, so it’s all love.”

Brown mentioned that they are friends and that it’s all love, but it sure seemed like he was being a bit condescending. Keep in mind here that Turner is actually older than the Celtics star and was drafted in 2015, a year before him.

The fact that Haliburton’s younger brother decided to go all the way back and bring up this post tells you he was quite offended by Turner’s comments. This is what the 29-year-old had to say about his former teammate’s trash-talking.

“I can see that, bro. I just feel like one, Tyrese also, he knows he’s protected, too,” Turner said. “So, he can go out there, talk his sh**, say whatever the hell he wants to do, and then, you know, he knows he has backup at the end of the day.”

“Now, he’s not going to be talking the same sh** if you’re in the middle of the street or whatever the f**k, that’s what guys are doing,” Turner added.

It turns out, though, that Turner’s words were taken out of context a bit. He was talking about this being the norm in the NBA now and wasn’t necessarily throwing any shade at Haliburton. With that being the prevalent notion, though, the Bucks center felt compelled to make a statement on X.

“Man, I know it’s fun to hate me rn because of the rivalry and all that, but don’t let this clip farming culture get to y’all’s head. Hali and I went to war together for 3 years, and he did nothing but elevate my career. Kill this false narrative immediately; it’s all love on my side.”

Turner should have known how comments like those would go down. He had also already angered Pacers fans by firing a shot at them not long after signing with the Bucks, so almost everything he says now will be taken in a negative way.

Turner, who is averaging 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.4 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game in 2025-26, will soon play in front of those angry fans for the first time since he left the team. The Bucks take on the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7 PM ET. Turner can certainly expect a very frosty reception.

Gautam Varier
