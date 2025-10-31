Austin Reaves’ Top 3 Potential Trade Destinations Unveil Big Challenge For The Lakers

Austin Reaves has turned into one of the brightest stories of the young NBA season. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined, the 26-year-old guard has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 34.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 38.5% from three through five games.

But Reaves’ brilliance may also create a problem for Los Angeles. His current deal, worth $13.9 million this season with a $14.9 million player option next year, suddenly looks like one of the NBA’s best bargains. However, if he continues at this pace, the Lakers will face a massive financial dilemma.

According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, three teams loom as potential trade destinations if the Lakers eventually decide that Reaves’ next contract is too steep: the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Houston Rockets. Each destination offers a different kind of fit and a different kind of headache for the Lakers’ front office.

The financials tell the story. The Lakers can offer Reaves a total of five years and $108 million if they extend him now. But if he keeps producing at an All-Star level, he’ll command a max contract north of $180 million on the open market.

The Lakers could offer up to five years and $240.7 million, while another team could present a four-year, $178.5 million max deal. With Luka Doncic already earning more than $50 million annually, committing another $40+ million per year to Reaves could restrict the Lakers’ flexibility to pursue another star down the line.

That’s where Dallas enters the picture. Reaves’ combination of scoring, playmaking, and perimeter efficiency makes him an ideal fit next to Kyrie Irving when he returns from ACL injury. The Mavericks have sought a ball-handler who can create, and Reaves fits that mold perfectly.

The Detroit Pistons represent a different kind of opportunity. They’re building around Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, and they desperately need a polished scorer who can organize the offense. Reaves would instantly become Detroit’s best perimeter shooter and veteran leader. But from the Lakers’ perspective, moving him to a rebuilding team doesn’t help their win-now timeline.

Then there’s Houston, a team flush with cap space and young talent. The Rockets could easily afford a max offer and would see Reaves as a stabilizing force next to Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun.

For the Lakers, however, none of these options comes without regret. Trading Reaves, who’s blossomed into a legitimate second or even first option, would mean giving up a player who perfectly complements LeBron and Luka. Yet keeping him could mean locking in another massive contract that limits their ability to chase future stars.

It’s the classic Lakers problem: too much talent, too little financial room. Reaves’ emergence is a blessing on the court, but off it, it may force one of the hardest decisions of the franchise’s modern era.