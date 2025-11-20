Warriors Trade Scenario Sacrifices Young Talent For Reliable 3-And-D Player

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a tough 110-96 loss to the Miami Heat. With their second consecutive loss, the Warriors have fallen to 9-8 on the season, placing them outside the top 6 teams in the Western Conference.

Although the Warriors started the 2025-26 season strong, they seem to have hit some roadblocks lately. From the physical toll of a demanding schedule to key players being sidelined for long stretches, Golden State has faced some challenges early on.

At this stage, it seems evident that the Warriors are still heavily dependent on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to carry the team. Given how inconsistent the young players have been, especially following the explicit comments made by the veteran core, it would appear that some changes need to be made.

With this in mind, we explore a simple trade idea that would help Golden State boost its wing depth, though it would come at the cost of one of its key youngsters.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Keon Ellis, 2029 second-round pick (DET/MIL/NYK)

Sacramento Kings Receive: Brandin Podziemski

Why Do The Kings Do This Deal?

With a 4-11 record, the Sacramento Kings currently place 14th in the Western Conference. While there have been some rumors hinting at a potential rebuild, Sacramento could also begin by making some small moves to build up its new core first. On this note, acquiring Brandin Podziemski seems to be fitting.

Podziemski has shown himself to be a talented guard with two-way potential. Although undersized for his position, he has displayed upside, primarily as a perimeter shooting threat.

This season, the 22-year-old is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 43.2% shooting from the field and 37.8% from three-point territory. While his stats may not seem impressive, given what he could bring to the table in a more significant role, the Kings may see merit in adding him to their new core.

What Do The Warriors Gain From This Trade?

Although there is merit involved, parting with Podziemski may prove to be more beneficial for the Warriors. With the addition of Keon Ellis and a valuable second-round pick, the Dubs may emerge victorious from this deal.

Ellis has positioned himself as a terrific 3-and-D player. Given that the Warriors have had their eye on him since the offseason, the current scenario seems to be an ideal moment for Golden State to acquire him.

The Kings’ guard finds himself in an odd position in the team’s rotation. While he remains a valuable contributor, averaging 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 44.3% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three-point range, he doesn’t receive enough playing time.

With Nique Clifford and Malik Monk being shown preference, along with the imminent return of Keegan Murray, Ellis may find himself in a drastically reduced role in Sacramento. Thus, trading Ellis to the Warriors could prove mutually beneficial for the Warriors and the Kings.

Is Brandin Podziemski’s Time In Golden State Coming To An End?

Brandin Podziemski has come under a lot of fire lately, especially after claiming that he would take on the role of being the franchise player once Stephen Curry retires. In light of the criticism he has faced since, Podziemski’s subsequent drop-off in performance is also worth noting.

Following the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Podziemski was restricted to a bench role. Over four games, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the field and 45.0% shooting from three-point range.

Following his stint on the bench, the 22-year-old regained his place in the starting lineup against the Heat, posting 20 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-19 shooting from the field. Although the game resulted in a loss, Podziemski’s performance seemed encouraging.

Although he has been criticized, the young guard remains a valuable part of Golden State’s rotation. While his goals are ambitious, he could see significant growth while pursuing them.