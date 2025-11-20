Former Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo is widely regarded as one of the finest playmaking point guards of all time. While Rondo’s abilities as a pass-first guard are unparalleled, in a recent clip, the former Celtics guard truly showcased the confidence he had in his own skills.

While appearing on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Rajon Rondo was asked to participate in a little game. Tasked with identifying a better passer than himself by speaking only when he heard the name of a better player, Rondo hilariously remained silent throughout the video.

Better passer than @RajonRondo?? The response says it all 😭 pic.twitter.com/sLvneEEXAd — All the Smoke (@allthesmokeprod) November 19, 2025

The list featured some of the greatest playmakers the game has ever seen. From the cult legends such as Jason Williams to all-time greats such as Magic Johnson and John Stockton, Rajon Rondo placed himself above all.

Although Rondo was a gifted player with impressive basketball IQ, when asked to make selections involving former NBA players, he tends to provide shocking responses. On this note, his response in this clip simply comes across as arrogant.

John Stockton’s longevity is not to be overlooked. While being one of the most durable players in NBA history, Stockton was also one of the most effective point guards when operating in the pick-and-roll. Having notched a total of 15,806 assists, he reigns as the NBA’s all-time assists leader.

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson’s pioneering style of playing practically redefined the game. By bringing flamboyant passes and flair to Los Angeles, Johnson cemented his reputation as one of the best point guards the game has ever seen.

In the context of modern point guards, both Jason Kidd and Rondo’s rival, Chris Paul, could be considered more successful playmakers. With Paul and Kidd both securing the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the list behind Stockton, it is safe to say that they were masters of their craft, too.

How Good Was Rajon Rondo?

To be fair to the former Celtics guard, in his prime, Rajon Rondo was spectacular. During his nine years with the Boston Celtics, Rondo averaged 11.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals on just 2.8 turnovers per game.

Although his career average sees a distinct drop-off, primarily due to a short-lived prime, Rondo’s abilities as a playmaker and an on-ball defender were nothing short of elite.

Along with his individual achievements, featuring three assists titles, one steals title, an All-NBA selection, and four All-Defensive selections, Rondo was also a two-time NBA champion.

Realistically, Rondo may not be as good as many of the players mentioned in the video. But with 7,584 assists to his name, he still places 15th on the All-Time Assists Leaders list, cementing his legacy as one of the great players of the game.