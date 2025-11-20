Nikola Jokic Leads The NBA This Decade In Total Points, Rebounds, Assists, And Steals

Nikola Jokic is making NBA history for the Nuggets with his splendid performance in the 2020s.

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets dynamic center Nikola Jokic is one of the quietest superstars of this era. Even after winning the championship, a finals MVP, and multiple regular-season MVPs, he still walks around with so much nonchalance like he doesn’t care about basketball.

Jokic is arguably one of the best players of this generation. Jokic played dominantly whenever he steps on the court and consistently shows up to add value to his team in so many different ways. He’s available, talented, and selfless.

Currently leading the league in four major stats (rebounds, assists, double-doubles, and triple-doubles), Jokic has proven that he is not just dominant in one aspect. Additionally, he has become the first player in league history to lead the NBA in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals since the beginning of a decade.

Total Points

  1. Nikola Jokic: 13,242 
  2. Jayson Tatum: 13,216 
  3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12,717 
  4. Luka Doncic: 12,589
  5. Devin Booker: 11,616 

These numbers include the playoff games as well, showing that he impacts the game in crucial moments and on key days. Jokic doesn’t believe in show or pomp, which is why he’s not as well-marketed as other superstars.

But he’s still playing at such an elite level that anyone who’s watching the NBA in the last five years will have to conclude that no one makes hard work look this effortless.

Total Rebounds

  1. Nikola Jokic: 6,030 
  2. Rudy Gobert: 5,764 
  3. Domantas Sabonis: 5,118 
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 5,089 
  5. Nikola Vucevic: 4754 

Jokic is so unique for his size and stature that, despite drawing and slowing movements, he still possesses a remarkable amount of athleticism and basketball IQ, which allows him to always be two steps ahead of his opponents, or at least it appears that he is thinking that far ahead.

Being a center and leading the entire league in assists for over five years is unheard of, and yet, Jokic has done it.

Total Assists 

  1. Nikola Jokic: 4,326. 
  2. Trae Young: 4,120 
  3. James Harden: 3,915 
  4. Luka Doncic: 3,538
  5. Chris Paul: 3,500 

Finally, coming to steals. Using his long stature and uncanny movements, Jokic can penetrate through the offense and intercept for a steal. Or use his long hands to deflect the ball, which he does with unreal precision and with impeccable reflexes.

Total Steals 

  1. Nikola Jokic: 703 steals
  2. Jimmy Butler: 681
  3. Chris Paul: 617 
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 612  
  5. Dejounte Murray: 593 steals 

Jokic is playing a team game, so despite all these insane statistical achievements, a lot of people will judge him on the basis of the team’s result. In that aspect, the Nuggets have been unable to win beyond the single championship in their time with Jokic.

This year as well, he’s gone above and beyond. He’s averaging 29.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point line. His true shooting percentage is even more impressive at 73.6% for the year. He currently has the highest true shooting percentage among players who score 25 points per game or more.

Hopefully, this year, alongside his absolutely dominant leadership, the Nuggets’ roster rises to the occasion, and they can go on another deep run in the playoffs.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
