Nikola Jokic Leads The NBA This Decade In Total Points, Rebounds, Assists, And Steals

Denver Nuggets dynamic center Nikola Jokic is one of the quietest superstars of this era. Even after winning the championship, a finals MVP, and multiple regular-season MVPs, he still walks around with so much nonchalance like he doesn’t care about basketball.

Jokic is arguably one of the best players of this generation. Jokic played dominantly whenever he steps on the court and consistently shows up to add value to his team in so many different ways. He’s available, talented, and selfless.

Currently leading the league in four major stats (rebounds, assists, double-doubles, and triple-doubles), Jokic has proven that he is not just dominant in one aspect. Additionally, he has become the first player in league history to lead the NBA in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals since the beginning of a decade.

Total Points

These numbers include the playoff games as well, showing that he impacts the game in crucial moments and on key days. Jokic doesn’t believe in show or pomp, which is why he’s not as well-marketed as other superstars.

But he’s still playing at such an elite level that anyone who’s watching the NBA in the last five years will have to conclude that no one makes hard work look this effortless.

Total Rebounds

Jokic is so unique for his size and stature that, despite drawing and slowing movements, he still possesses a remarkable amount of athleticism and basketball IQ, which allows him to always be two steps ahead of his opponents, or at least it appears that he is thinking that far ahead.

Being a center and leading the entire league in assists for over five years is unheard of, and yet, Jokic has done it.

Total Assists

Nikola Jokic: 4,326. Trae Young: 4,120 James Harden: 3,915 Luka Doncic: 3,538 Chris Paul: 3,500

Finally, coming to steals. Using his long stature and uncanny movements, Jokic can penetrate through the offense and intercept for a steal. Or use his long hands to deflect the ball, which he does with unreal precision and with impeccable reflexes.

Total Steals

Jokic is playing a team game, so despite all these insane statistical achievements, a lot of people will judge him on the basis of the team’s result. In that aspect, the Nuggets have been unable to win beyond the single championship in their time with Jokic.

This year as well, he’s gone above and beyond. He’s averaging 29.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point line. His true shooting percentage is even more impressive at 73.6% for the year. He currently has the highest true shooting percentage among players who score 25 points per game or more.

Hopefully, this year, alongside his absolutely dominant leadership, the Nuggets’ roster rises to the occasion, and they can go on another deep run in the playoffs.