Spurs Win Again As They Take Down Bulls 121-117: Instant Reaction

The Spurs keep stacking wins, and on Monday night in Chicago, they might have earned their most impressive one yet. Behind a monster fourth-quarter takeover from Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio rallied past the Bulls 121-117 to secure its third straight victory.

The 7’4″ phenom delivered a historic 38-point performance, including 18 in the final period, powering a comeback that flipped a double-digit deficit into a road win the franchise hadn’t claimed in Chicago since 2021. With Wembanyama breaking new statistical ground and key contributions from De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Luke Kornet, the Spurs showed real late-game maturity against a Bulls team that faded without injured guard Josh Giddey.

Below, we break down the biggest moments, standout performances, and what this win means in our instant reaction to San Antonio’s latest surge.

1. Wembanyama’s Historic Night Powers Spurs’ Fourth-Quarter Takeover

Victor Wembanyama made history on Monday night. The third-year phenom erupted for 38 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks, and six 3-pointers, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit those numbers in a single game.

His fourth quarter alone was a takeover: 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including back-to-back threes during a personal 10-0 run that dragged San Antonio back from a 104-91 deficit. San Antonio fed off that surge.

Wembanyama finished 11-of-19 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 at the line, helping the Spurs outshoot Chicago 43.5% to 28% in the final period. His rim protection altered everything the Bulls tried late, as Chicago shot just 7-for-25 in the fourth while the Spurs went 10-for-23, flipping the momentum and securing their third straight win.

2. Spurs’ Depth And Playmaking Shine With 30 Assists

Wembanyama may headline the box score, but San Antonio’s backcourt and bench were quietly huge. De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and 5 assists in just his second game back, while second-year guard Stephon Castle delivered another complete performance with 19 points, 11 assists, and 3 steals.

The Spurs finished with 30 assists on 44 made shots, carving up Chicago in the paint with a 58-44 advantage. Off the bench, Luke Kornet’s perfect 6-of-6 night for 16 points provided much-needed interior efficiency, while Keldon Johnson and Lindy Waters III combined for 13 more.

San Antonio’s reserves helped keep the offense afloat during sluggish stretches, and the team’s 47-45 rebounding edge, including nine offensive boards, gave them the extra possessions they needed to fuel the comeback.

3. Bulls Waste Hot Shooting Night Despite Huerter And Dosunmu Breakouts

Chicago’s offense clicked for much of the night, led by Kevin Huerter’s 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Ayo Dosunmu’s 20 points off the bench, including a sharp 3-of-5 from deep. The Bulls hit 16 threes (42.1%), nearly doubling San Antonio’s total, and held a 98-89 lead entering the fourth quarter after a 10-2 closing run to end the third.

But their efficiency collapsed when it mattered. Chicago shot just 28% in the fourth and committed costly mistakes late, finishing with 13 turnovers that led to 9 Spurs points.

Even with 45 total rebounds, 12 from Jalen Smith, and a near-even assist battle (29-30), the Bulls couldn’t survive their late-game drought or Wembanyama’s surge. Home dominance also took a hit, as Chicago fell to 5-1 at the United Center and dropped its fourth game in five overall.

4. Spurs Win The Efficiency Battle

San Antonio controlled the game through clean, efficient offense, finishing with a 51.2% field-goal mark, which was very impressive. Even with a cold night from three (10-for-33, 30.3%), the Spurs dominated inside, outscoring Chicago 58-44 in the paint and shooting 34-of-53 (64.1%) on two-pointers.

Their ability to get downhill forced the Bulls into trouble, as Chicago picked up 20 team fouls, contributing to the Spurs’ 23-of-27 effort at the free-throw line (85.2%). Defensively, the Spurs stayed disciplined. San Antonio committed just 17 fouls and allowed only 19 points off turnovers, while generating 9 points off Chicago’s 13 giveaways on the other end.

Their activity around the rim also mattered, 7 blocks to Chicago’s 4, with Wembanyama swatting five alone. By winning efficiency categories across the board, including a 47-45 rebounding edge and a 10-point fast-break margin (18-14), the Spurs consistently created higher-value possessions that proved decisive in a four-point win.