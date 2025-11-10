NBA Fans Go Berserk As Giannis Antetokounmpo Posterizes Cooper Flagg With A Thunderous Dunk

The Bucks played against the Mavericks tonight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg faced the former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time.

And in the first quarter of this meeting, Antetokounmpo seems to have already given Flagg his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment. The Greek superstar threw down a poster dunk on top of two defenders, Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford, at the same time.

GIANNIS DUNKS ON COOPER FLAGG. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0SXBiZ29AW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 11, 2025

Fans saw this thunderous moment on social media and were left in total awe. They expressed their opinions on the slam dunk.

“The Greek freak is a freaking bull.”

“This is assault.”

“Giannis on full beast mode.”

“Welcome to the NBA Coop.”

“Power house SLAM on two defenders, my goodness, first one of the season shii.”

“He dunked on 2 players like they weren’t there.”

Cooper Flagg did not take long to bounce back and arguably had his best game in his short professional career so far. He finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 60% from the field. The Mavericks’ rookie really stepped up in Anthony Davis’ absence.

Unfortunately, the Mavericks lost this game after a strong start and a nervy ending. The game ended 116-114 in the Bucks’ favor.

The Mavericks had the lead at the end of the third quarter (79-88) before the Bucks rallied back into the game, led by the Greek Freak. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, while shooting 61.1% from the field.

Antetokounmpo has started the season like he has his eyes on not just the Larry O’Brien Trophy but also the Michael Jordan Regular Season MVP Award. He currently averages 33.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in the first ten games of the season.

The Greek All-Star leads the league in scoring average at the moment. However, it is way too early in the season to give a conclusive analysis on where Antetokounmpo stands in the MVP race, considering players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are also playing at an elite level.

The Bucks are bouncing back from a tough defeat to the Rockets. But since the Mavericks did not have Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis in this game, getting this win should have been routine for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.