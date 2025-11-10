Mavericks Injury Update: Anthony Davis Sidelined Against Bucks; Set To Miss 6th Game In A Row

Mavericks set to be without Anthony Davis for the sixth game in a row, confirms head coach Jason Kidd.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
The injury woes continue for the Dallas Mavericks as Anthony Davis is set to miss his sixth game in a row this season with a left calf strain. Before the game against the Bucks, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that Anthony Davis will once again not be available in tonight’s game.

“He was on the floor today, and he’s making progress, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” said Kidd after confirming Davis’s absence from the game. “That’s best between him and medical, that’s where that’s going to come from,” he further added when asked about more information on the injury.

This game marks his 32nd missed game in 46 potential appearances for the Mavericks since he was traded to the franchise for Luka Doncic. He played only nine games last season and missed his sixth consecutive game after playing the first five games of this season.

Davis has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 52% from the field in those five games. This will be the second time Davis has been available for court activities before the game, but did not suit up for the game after.

But this decision has reportedly been supported by their owner, Patrick Dumont, who had to reportedly step in to avoid a rushed comeback for the 10-time All-Star.

In other updates for the Mavericks, Klay Thompson is no longer listed out due to illness and is thus expected to play. Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum remain out for the team alongside Kyrie Irving, who is expected to the majority of this season.

The Mavericks have won only one of their last five games before tonight. Their record through the first 10 games of the season was three wins and seven losses. He last played a few minutes in the game against the Pacers before being subbed out during the game.

Before tonight’s game, Jason Kidd was asked about an honest assessment of the team’s performance so far this season.

“I think this team is gonna be fine. There’s gonna be a point in the season where you get off and have a stretch that could be 3-7… We all want to be better, from coaches to players, and we’re all in this together, and we’re gonna find a way to turn this around,” said Kidd while trying to remain optimistic.

Without any of their star players being available, the Mavericks have gone from being dark horses for the NBA title to a potential lottery team for the next season, if the first 10 games are any reflection of what the season might look like.

It is not surprising that Nico Harrison is reportedly in a hot seat with the franchise. It will be interesting to see how the Mavericks plan to bounce back from these multiple setbacks.

