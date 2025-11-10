Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves Excellent Against Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers kept their momentum rolling with a 121-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets, powered by Luka Doncic’s all-around brilliance and Austin Reaves’ steady scoring punch. Los Angeles controlled the pace, punished Charlotte’s turnovers, and saw several key contributors step up in complementary roles as they improved their strong early-season form.

The Lakers are sitting pretty with a 8-3 record in a stacked Western Conference and have found a way to hit form without LeBron James. Below, we break down every Lakers player’s performance and assign a grade based on impact, efficiency, and consistency after the Monday night game.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 38 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 14-28 FG, 5-15 3PT, 5-5 FT, 38 MIN

Doncic authored another masterclass, dropping 38 points on 50 percent shooting while adding seven assists and six rebounds in a performance that felt routine by his lofty standards. He controlled tempo, manipulated matchups, and hit five threes, including several momentum-swinging daggers. Charlotte tried blitzing him early, but Doncic torched every scheme, finding shooters, drawing fouls, and even thrilling the crowd with a rare two-handed dunk. This was a superstar performance in every sense.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 7-17 FG, 2-10 3PT, 8-11 FT, 29 MIN

Reaves continued his strong recent stretch with 24 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, giving L.A. a reliable secondary creator next to Doncic. Though he struggled from beyond the arc (2-of-10), he compensated by relentlessly attacking the rim, generating free throws, and keeping the offense humming with quick decisions. Defensively, he contributed two steals and played with high energy throughout, particularly during the second-half surge.

Rui Hachimura: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 9-12 FG, 3-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

Rui Hachimura delivered one of his most efficient outings of the season, torching the Hornets for 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and knocking down all three of his attempts from deep. His 13-point outburst in the third quarter flipped the momentum of the game, punishing Charlotte for sending extra defenders at Doncic and giving the Lakers the scoring burst they needed to pull away. Though he wasn’t heavily involved on the glass, his timely cuts, spacing, and quick-trigger shooting made him a matchup problem throughout the night.

Marcus Smart: A-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 7 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Marcus Smart was everywhere, stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, seven steals, six assists, and his usual brand of disruptive perimeter defense. His three-pointer in the final minutes put the game out of reach, but it was his defensive masterpiece, jumping passing lanes, blowing up handoffs, and turning pressure into instant offense, that set the tone. Even on a night when his shot came and went, Smart’s overall impact was undeniable and vital to the Lakers’ win.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-10 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 33 MIN

Deandre Ayton gave the Lakers exactly what they needed: efficient interior scoring and dependable rebounding presence. He finished with 14 points on a crisp 7-of-10 shooting while securing six boards, helping stabilize the paint against a Hornets roster that leaned heavily on small-ball lineups. Although he didn’t contribute much defensively in terms of stocks, his ability to convert early seals and finish rolls kept Charlotte’s defense honest and created cleaner driving lanes for the Lakers’ guards.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

LaRavia gave the Lakers mixed results off the bench, scoring six points but shooting just 2-for-8 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep. His passing was a bright spot; three assists showed good feel within the second unit, but the lack of efficiency made his minutes uneven. Defensively, he competed well on the perimeter and logged a steal, though Charlotte targeted him in certain lineups.

Dalton Knecht: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Dalton Knecht provided solid hustle minutes, grabbing five rebounds in just 11 minutes and knocking down his lone three-pointer. His length helped the Lakers win some key defensive possessions, and he moved well without the ball. Still, his offense remained limited in volume, and the coaching staff leaned more heavily on veteran options as the game tightened. Overall, he made the most of a small role.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 15 MIN

Hayes gave L.A. functional backup center minutes, finishing around the rim and pulling down five rebounds in 15 minutes. His lone bucket came on a strong finish inside, and he also added a block while patrolling the paint. At times, his timing on defensive rotations wavered, but his physicality and athleticism helped hold the interior together while Ayton rested.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C-

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 16 MIN

Vanderbilt wasn’t able to make much of an impact in his 16 minutes, finishing without a shot attempt and recording just one rebound and one assist. While his effort was there defensively, the Hornets spaced the floor in ways that limited his ability to generate chaos, and foul trouble further restricted his rhythm. Still, his energy and willingness to do the dirty work provided short stretches of stability.