“The Dude Is Ridiculous”: Lakers Legend In Awe Of Luka Doncic’s Kind Gesture Before Hornets Game

Lakers legend Mychal Thompson reacts to Luka Doncic taking out time to sign fan autographs before game vs. Hornets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
"The Dude Is RIDICULOUS": Lakers Legend Reacts To Luka Doncic's Kind Gesture Before Hornets Game
Nov 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers comfortably won their matchup, 121-111, against the Charlotte Hornets as the purple and gold franchise went down to Spectrum Arena in North Carolina. Luka Doncic led the team with 38 points, along with six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 50% from the field and 33% from the three-point line.

Doncic’s rise to superstar status in the NBA is no coincidence, given how hard he’s working to get to the next level. But it is his off-court behavior that is making him a fan favorite on the internet.

Mychal Thompson, a two-time championship-winning Lakers center and also the father of Doncic’s former teammate, Klay Thompson, was among those astonished by Doncic’s gesture for fans.

Before the Lakers’ game against the Hornets on Monday night, the former Dallas Mavericks point guard was seen giving autographs and signing articles for fans standing outside the Spectrum Center.

Thompson saw this and was thoroughly impressed with the way Doncic handled this moment. He posted a video on X showing Doncic outside the arena and appreciated his humility.

“Look at Luka…he’s doin’ it AGAIN…The dude is RIDICULOUS…Ridiculously KIND…I mean…Wat other NBA…No…SPORTS SUPERSTAR, take the time to do THIS for the fans? Name ONE,” the former Lakers’ center posted.

Thompson was also seen interacting with fans, who agreed with his sentiment and even put a stamp of approval on his future with the Lakers.

“I can almost guarantee this dude is gonna go down in the same class as the elite of the elite Laker legends. Magic, Kobe, Shaq, Kareem, those kinds of guys. Hope he wins on the same level as those guys, too,” said an X user.

“Oh, he will for sure be a Laker Legend,” said the 70-year-old former center.

Again, his positive impression of the former Mavericks player comes not just from his on-field prowess, but also from the way he’s carried himself off the court.

Doncic has always gone a step ahead to make sure he can be there for his fans in whatever capacity necessary. When he just moved to the Lakers, the LA Fires had ravaged the city, and he was among the first players to pledge a sum to help the cause.

The Slovenian superstar donated $500,000 towards the wildfire relief fund via his foundation. It was specifically aimed at rebuilding courts, playgrounds, and fields for kids.

Even when Kobe and GiGi Bryant’s mural was vandalized in LA, Doncic came forward and donated $5,000 to restore the famous cultural tribute for the Lakers fanbase.

Now all he needs to do for the city is bring it back to winning ways. After the championship win in the bubble, the team has struggled to make a deep playoff run, and with LeBron James getting closer to retirement each season, fans want them to get it done sooner rather than later.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 10, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Charlotte Hornets 121-111: 3 Key Takeaways
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like