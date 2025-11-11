Erik Spoelstra On Andrew Wiggins’ Game-Winning Play: “I’ve Had That Play Listen On My Cards As QC For 4 Years”

Erik Spoelstra revealed that the Heat's game-winner against the Cavaliers on Monday night has been a part of his playbook for the last four years.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on from the sideline against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on from the sideline against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter of an NBA Cup game at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Erik Spoelstra‘s Miami Heat secured a 140-138 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the back of a nail-biting finish in overtime. With a game-winning dunk by Andrew Wiggins off an inbounds pass with 0.4 seconds on the clock, the Heat maintained their unbeaten streak at home.

As impressive as the game was for Miami as a whole, the final play of OT stood out as truly special. However, when speaking with the media after the game, Erik Spoelstra revealed that the specific play had been a part of his playbook for the past four years.

“I’ve had that play on my card listed as CQ for 4 years,” Spoelstra said. “When it got to that point, Quinny [Chris Quinn] said we should run that. I said, you know what, there’s no better person to diagram it than the one who came up with the dang thing. So I just had him diagram the play.”

“It worked beautifully,” he continued. “I thought Norm [Norman Powell] sold it really well. Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] made a great cut on it, and then Niko [Nikola Jovic] just put it right on the rim. Couldn’t have made a better pass. If it would have been anywhere else, it would’ve been 0.6 (seconds). So it was a great execution to get that.”

The game-winning play was truly executed to perfection. With Norman Powell, who had the hot hand, acting as bait, the Cavaliers’ defense was left scrambling on the switch. In the moment of hesitation, Andrew Wiggins made a sharp cut with Davion Mitchell setting a screen at the top of the key.

Wiggin’s cut was perfectly complemented by a pinpoint pass by Nikola Jovic, resulting in an iconic sequence and game-winner for the Heat.

The win against the Cavs was an impressive statement for Erik Spoelstra’s squad. With the team improving to 7-4 on the season, Miami is now placed third in the East. With a three-game winning streak, the Heat look significantly stronger than several sources projected.

 

Erik Spoelstra Praises Kel’el Ware

Among the several key performers from Monday night’s win, Erik Spoelstra finally gave Kel’el Ware deserved recognition for his performance.

“Kel’el’s played his best game,” Spoelstra said, while discussing how teams were becoming wary of the Heat’s evolving identity this season. “Impactful plays at key moments. That’s the best game he’s ever played in a Miami Heat uniform. I don’t care what the stats are…those efforts on the glass were incredible and he was reliable defensively.”

Ware has occasionally drawn criticism from Erik Spoelstra, largely due to the high expectations the Heat head coach has of him. Against the Cavaliers, going up against the reigning DPOY Evan Mobley, the 21-year-old impressed.

Ware posted 14 points, 20 rebounds, a steal, and a block on 7-for-14 shooting from the field. Given how meaningful this performance was in helping Miami secure the win, the Heat will hope to see him build consistency moving forward.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Desmond Bane On His Game-Winning Shot: “I Always Got Trust In It. Keep Shooting”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like