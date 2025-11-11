Luka Doncic Addresses LeBron James’ Anticipated Return And Calls Austin Reaves A “Hater” For Trolling His Crypto Arena Dunk

The Lakers beat the Hornets 121-111 after a nervy ending nearly saw them choke an 18-point lead in the final minutes of the game.

Without their biggest superstar, LeBron James, the Lakers have eight wins and three losses in the first 11 games of the season. James is on the horizon of his return to the roster as he remains on course to come back by mid-November, as anticipated.

While the NBA world wonders whether the Lakers need the 40-year-old veteran back, the roster acknowledges his absence has left a big gap in their team’s strengths.

Luka Doncic spoke to the media after the Hornets game and addressed his anticipation as James nears a return from injury.

“We can’t wait. All of us can’t wait. It’s Bron, so it’s always good to have him back. Hopefully soon,” said the Slovenian superstar.

James is yet to make his season debut in the 23rd season of his illustrious career. Doncic and Austin Reaves have taken over the team’s leadership in the extended absence of James.

Doncic finished the Hornets game with 38 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 50% from the field. Reaves finished the game with 24 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Doncic also spoke to the media about his rare dunk during the game against the Hornets. The reporter pointed out that Reaves nullified Doncic’s previous dunk at the Crypto.com Arena against the Timberwolves and claimed that it did not count.

“It was an and-one… He’s a hater, he’s got zero,” said Doncic as he shared a laugh with the reporter. “No, it was good, I can dunk, I just choose not to do it all the time.”

OH MY GOD LUKA DONCIC DUNK OF THE YEAR

While, of course, this is one of the numerous moments to mark the brewing bromance in the Lakers’ backcourt, just imagine if what Doncic is saying is true.

Luka Dončić recorded his first dunk as a Laker in his 49-point performance vs. TWolves 😤🔥 Luka hadn't dunked in a game since Dec 15th, 2024 🤯

If Doncic could dunk regularly like maybe Anthony Edwards or Aaron Gordon, his game would be nearly unguardable. Considering how, even without that burst of athleticism, his game is at an elite level.

Many experts and former players have contemplated the possible role that LeBron James might need to play in order to rehabilitate back into the team’s rotation. Some even believe James should come off the bench now, with Rui Hachimura having a solid run starting as the small forward with the three-guard lineup of Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic, and Marcus Smart.

However, we anticipate that Marcus Smart will be headed to the bench to provide more playmaking and defensive leadership for the second unit from the bench, while James and Hachimura alternate between who plays small/power forward in each game. Within the next week or 10 days, James should ideally be back on the floor for the Lakers.