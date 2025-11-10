Lakers Injury Update: LeBron James Reportedly Working Out With Team’s G League Affiliate

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked like one of the more competitive teams in the West to start the 2025-26 season, even without LeBron James on the floor. After improving to 8-3 after Monday night’s 121-111 win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Purple and Gold could also see some positive updates regarding their superstar’s return.

Ahead of the game against Charlotte, head coach JJ Redick revealed that LeBron James was gearing up for a return by ramping up his activity and training with the Lakers’ G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers.

During a press conference, Redick highlighted what it took to have a great NBA career. He stated, “The people that have great careers, the people that have an impact on the game, are people that are constantly searching for ways to get better and have a sense of paranoia that they’re not safe.”

“It’s one of the reasons I believe what LeBron’s been able to do is so remarkable,” he continued. “I mean, he’s been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the “Chosen One” at 16 years old, and he’s literally practicing with South Bay today. Think about that. He’s practicing with South Bay today.”

Redick joked afterwards that he may have made a mistake by revealing that. But considering how crucial this update is for the fan base, it may have been a calculated decision.

LeBron James’ prolonged absence has been one of the key talking points of the Lakers’ season. With the 40-year-old superstar suffering from sciatica, recent updates indicated that he was targeting a mid-November return.

If James is working out with the G League squad, the superstar remains on track to return to action. Given that he remains a core member of the rotation, the Lakers will be eager to welcome him back.

Is LeBron James’ Return Truly A Positive Sign?

LeBron James hasn’t been an active member of the Lakers’ rotation since last season’s playoffs. After missing training camp and the preseason due to ongoing nerve issues, the Purple and Gold effectively adapted to playing without James, with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic stepping up as the team’s primary options.

Given that Los Angeles has enjoyed some success in James’ absence, concerns have been raised about how his return would affect team dynamics. On this note, some sources have even suggested that the superstar should come off the bench to maximize his efficiency.

There may be some merit to this train of thought, especially since team chemistry is a significant factor in dictating success. However, given his averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game from last season, it’s clear how valuable he can be, even in a limited capacity.

At this stage, the Lakers seem to be holding down the fort pretty well. With LeBron James back in the rotation, the Purple and Gold could see a meaningful boost to their overall roster strength.