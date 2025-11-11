Grizzlies’ Options On Trade Demands For Ja Morant Revealed

With Ja Morant becoming a central figure in all trade rumors, a recent report reveals the options the Grizzlies may have while engaging in negotiations.

Siddhant Gupta
Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Rumors involving Ja Morant’s potential exit from the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the major talking points around the league recently. While there has been speculation on this front, with several suggesting that Morant’s time in Memphis may be nearing an end, there has been no conclusive statement on the matter.

The notion of the Grizzlies parting with Ja Morant, while extreme, is not entirely unexpected. On this note, NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin made an interesting observation about the potential trade package that the Grizzlies could demand in exchange for their star guard.

Morant is a guy who sells tickets and sells jerseys in a small market in Memphis, trading him is a massive shift for the franchise (and would lead to questions about whether they should also trade Jaren Jackson Jr., who would have a strong market),” he wrote. 

“If Memphis decides to trade Morant, it’s going to want either another star player to sell tickets (could we see a your-problem-for-my-problem trade?) or a boatload of picks and young players to jump-start a rebuild.”

Although this is an interesting prospect for the Grizzlies, Helin noted that the market for the same may not currently exist, pointing to the fact that Morant’s trade value has declined.

Regardless, the two-time All-Star has garnered trade interest from teams, especially in the Western Conference. Some reports suggested that the Sacramento Kings could be considered a potential suitor, while others list the Minnesota Timberwolves as a more likely landing spot.

Given his frequent off-court issues, inconsistent availability, and drop-off in performance, Memphis may be better served by exploring trade options. But considering that Memphis reportedly doesn’t intend to go into a rebuild, a potential trade for Morant would likely involve retooling.

While there is a situation in which Morant remains with the Grizzlies, too, given the reports about his lack of motivation while playing, a change of scenery could benefit both sides.

 

The Wolves Could Be Frontrunners To Acquire Ja Morant

The notion of the Minnesota Timberwolves emerging as a potential landing spot has already been discussed. But according to an update from The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Minnesota has reached out to Memphis to “test the waters” in preliminary discussions.

“They’re testing the waters a little bit. I don’t get the sense that there’s anything real close,” he said. “I do think that, if we get to late December and the Wolves are still treading water and that point guard position still has not solidified … I do think that they could explore at least looking harder at Ja Morant.”

Pairing Anthony Edwards with Ja Morant is exciting to say the least. By having Morant replace Mike Conley, the Wolves would effectively transform into one of the top teams in the Western Conference, on paper at least.

However, the considerable risks tied to acquiring the 26-year-old guard, along with the significant assets likely required to get a deal done, may make such a move too costly for Minnesota. But considering their lack of depth in the playmaker spot, the Wolves could revisit the idea of acquiring Ja Morant later in the season.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
