Carmelo Anthony Didn’t Want To Join Rockets With James Harden And Dwight Howard Because Jeremy Lin Was Still On The Team

Patrick Beverley reveals Jeremy Lin blocked Carmelo Anthony’s Houston move.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to pass against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Few free agency stories from the mid-2010s have aged as strangely as Carmelo Anthony’s near-move to the Houston Rockets. According to Patrick Beverley, who was part of the team at the time, Melo was seriously considering teaming up with James Harden and Dwight Howard in Houston during the summer of 2014 but one unexpected detail derailed the idea: Jeremy Lin.

On Beverley’s podcast Hoopin’ N Hollerin’, the veteran guard shared an anecdote that offered a surprising glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of that offseason.

“When Melo was trying to come and negotiate his free agency, he went to a whole bunch of teams, and one of the teams he went to was the Houston Rockets, because we were thinking about getting him, right? It was James Harden, it was Dwight. We got a chance to get Melo, right? And I’m like, damn.”

]”So Melo gets there like, yeah, I’ll come here. I ain’t playing with number seven, though. That’s Jeremy Lin. Remember, the year before, they had all the Linsanity shit. And they were trying to trade Melo to keep J Lin. It was a time when people were talking about, maybe we trade Melo and just give the keys to Jeremy Lin, right? It was a time, a lot of people in New York were saying that.”

The tension between Melo and Lin dates back to their days with the New York Knicks in 2012, when Lin’s sudden breakout, known worldwide as Linsanity, briefly made him the face of the franchise. While fans were swept up in Lin’s underdog rise, there were persistent reports that Anthony wasn’t thrilled with the narrative that Lin had ‘saved’ the Knicks while he was sidelined with injury.

Many in New York’s media speculated that the two stars never fully clicked, and when Lin left for Houston that summer, the rumors of friction followed both men.

Fast forward to 2014, and those feelings clearly lingered. By then, Melo was a perennial All-Star in New York, coming off a 27.4-point season, but he was also frustrated with the Knicks’ lack of progress. Houston, with a prime Harden and a dominant Howard, was one of his strongest suitors. The Rockets even went as far as Photoshopping Melo into a red Houston jersey with the number seven, the same number Lin was wearing at the time.

Ultimately, Melo stayed in New York, signing a five-year, $124 million deal to remain with the Knicks. The Rockets, on the other hand, traded Lin to the Lakers shortly after, clearing cap space for future moves. Four years later, in 2018, Anthony did finally join Houston, but that reunion didn’t go as planned either. He lasted just 11 games, averaging 13.4 points on 40.5% shooting before being traded and later released.

It was a brief, unhappy stint that seemed to confirm what many suspected: the Rockets’ star-driven, pace-and-space system under Mike D’Antoni, the same coach Melo once clashed with in New York, was never going to be a natural fit for him.

Still, Beverley’s revelation adds another wrinkle to the tangled web of mid-2010s NBA drama. For all the talk about fit and culture, sometimes history and a number on a jersey can be enough to derail a potential superteam before it even begins.

Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Oct 5, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Former Seattle Supersonics head coach Lenny Wilkens holds the 1979 championship trophy during a third quarter timeout of a game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors at KeyArena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Remembering Lenny Wilkens: Legendary NBA Coach And Player
