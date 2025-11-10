NBA Trade Idea: Klay Thompson To Lakers; Mavericks Get A Decent Package

The Dallas Mavericks’ season has been one long unraveling, and Klay Thompson’s struggles have become symbolic of their broader collapse. Once envisioned as the veteran sharpshooter who could space the floor alongside Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, Klay’s fit in Dallas has been clunky from the start. Now, with the Mavericks sitting near the bottom of the West and rumors swirling, a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers might give both sides the reset they need.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht

In this proposed deal, the Lakers would receive Klay Thompson, while the Mavericks would acquire Maxi Kleber and Dalton Knecht, a simple, cap-compliant swap that gives Dallas youth and depth while providing the Lakers with a playoff-tested shooter who can still help space the floor next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

The Mavericks Get A Decent Return For 35-Year-Old Star

At first glance, this looks like a modest return for the Mavericks, but given the circumstances, it makes sense. Thompson, now 35, is averaging just 7.6 points, shooting 31.6% from the field and 26.4% from 3-point range, the worst statistical line of his career. He’s already been benched by Jason Kidd and, while he remains confident, saying ‘big things are coming’ after his first game off the bench, it’s hard to ignore the writing on the wall. The Mavs need to retool around their younger pieces, and Klay no longer fits that direction.

By contrast, Maxi Kleber and Dalton Knecht offer precisely what Dallas lacks: energy, flexibility, and long-term upside. Kleber, a steady veteran big man, can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions. He’s the type of glue player who thrives in structured systems and would help balance a Mavericks frontcourt that’s grown awkwardly redundant with Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford.

Dalton Knecht, meanwhile, is the intriguing piece. The 23-year-old star has already flashed shooting promise with the Lakers, averaging 7.3 points, and would have more opportunity to develop in Dallas’s rebuilding rotation.

The Lakers Finally Land Klay After Years Of Trying

For the Lakers, the motivation is simple: win now. Adding Klay Thompson gives them another weapon in their pursuit of a title. His shooting pedigree and championship experience could be invaluable come playoff time, especially alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

Despite his decline, Klay’s gravity as a shooter still commands defensive attention. On a team where Doncic handles the playmaking and LeBron dictates tempo, Thompson could slide into a catch-and-shoot role that maximizes what’s left of his game.

The Lakers also benefit financially. Klay’s short-term contract aligns with their flexibility plans for 2026, and unlike many aging veterans, he doesn’t require a heavy usage load to contribute. The move also helps replace the spacing they lost when Austin Reaves missed games earlier this season, giving JJ Redick’s offense another reliable perimeter threat.

This Deal Could Work Out For Both Teams

From Dallas’s perspective, this would mark a quiet acknowledgment that the Luka trade experiment failed. With the team sitting at 3–7, and Harrison’s front office already exploring deals for both Thompson and Daniel Gafford, it’s clear that the Mavs need to recalibrate. Trading Klay for Kleber and Knecht isn’t about talent; it’s about balance, locker-room reset, and future assets.

Klay, for his part, would likely welcome the change. His time in Dallas has been awkward this season, an aging star surrounded by mismatched talent and lofty expectations. A move to Los Angeles, even at this stage of his career, could be rejuvenating. It’s poetic in a way: one of the greatest shooters of the 2010s potentially ending his career next to the two biggest stars of the new decade.

In the end, this trade serves both teams’ agendas. The Lakers get a veteran marksman for their title run; the Mavericks get flexibility and development pieces for the future. Sometimes, a ‘decent package’ is exactly what both sides need — a way to move on, breathe again, and rediscover their rhythm.