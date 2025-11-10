Lakers Stars Show Off Their Supercars After Game At Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the NBA’s most exciting teams through the first ten games of the 2025–26 season, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a 7–3 record. But while their on-court chemistry has been the talk of the league, it was their postgame exit that turned heads this weekend. After their latest home matchup, the Lakers’ stars rolled out of Crypto.com Arena in a stunning lineup of supercars that looked more like a luxury motor show than an NBA parking lot.

First out of the tunnel was Dalton Knecht, the sharpshooter who has quickly become a fan favorite. Knecht pulled up in a BMW X6, sleek in matte gray, a subtle but confident choice that perfectly fits his steady, low-drama personality. The 23-year-old has been one of the Lakers’ most consistent bench scorers this season, and his car, understated yet powerful, reflects the same energy.

Next came Rui Hachimura, cruising in style with his Lamborghini Urus. The Japanese forward has always had a taste for fashion and flair, and the Urus, a high-end SUV that combines luxury with raw performance, felt right on brand. Hachimura has been carving out a strong role as a stretch forward, but his taste in cars proves he can turn just as many heads off the court.

Then came the man of the moment: Luka Doncic. The superstar guard arrived in a Ferrari Purosangue, Ferrari’s first four-door model, and the only one capable of matching Luka’s blend of style, precision, and explosiveness. The bright red machine roared through the parking lot, drawing applause from fans who had gathered outside. Doncic, who’s been averaging 22 points and 11 assists per game since joining the Lakers, waved briefly before driving off.

LeBron James, still recovering from injury but expected to return in a week or two, left the arena in his trademark Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The luxury SUV, fit for royalty, mirrored LeBron’s status as the face of the franchise and arguably the entire league. Even while sidelined, his presence commands respect, and the Maybach, quiet, powerful, and imposing, was the perfect symbol of that.

Head coach JJ Redick followed behind in a Porsche Cayenne, simple yet elegant, keeping his coach’s cool demeanor intact. Redick’s car might not be the flashiest, but it matches his detail-oriented mindset: efficient, reliable, and smooth under pressure.

A few minutes later, Bronny James made his way out in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the classic choice for the young guard who’s been handling his first professional season with composure beyond his years. The car, known for its comfort and sophistication, suits Bronny’s quietly confident vibe.

Jake LaRavia showed up next in a Land Rover Defender, practical and rugged, much like his playing style: dependable, no-nonsense, and always steady. Marcus Smart wasn’t far behind, leaving in a Mercedes-AMG EQE, an all-electric luxury sedan that reflects his evolution from fiery competitor to veteran leader.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber went futuristic with his Lucid Air, while Chris Manon zipped out in an Audi e-tron GT, both opting for electric options that added a modern twist to the team’s fleet.

As the Lakers hit the road for their next trip, their locker room chemistry and confidence are at an all-time high. LeBron’s nearing return, Austin Reaves is expected back next game, and Luka Doncic remains locked in. On the court, they’re one of the league’s most balanced teams, off it, they’re easily the most stylish.

If the Lakers keep winning like this, their postgame parking lot might just become Los Angeles’ newest tourist attraction.