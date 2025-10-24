Golden State Warriors Prove They Are For Real In Huge OT Victory Against Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors won a thrilling game Thursday night, but they also made a statement. Behind Stephen Curry’s 42-point masterpiece and a gutsy overtime run, the Warriors outlasted the talented Denver Nuggets 137-131 in one of the young season’s most thrilling contests.

Facing Aaron Gordon’s career-high 50 points and Nikola Jokic’s latest triple-double, Golden State showed the veteran poise that championship-caliber teams are built on. From clutch shot-making to key stops and surprising contributions from the supporting cast, this was the Warriors at their best.

Tonight’s win moved Golden State to 2-0 in a perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign so far. But it reinforced a larger truth: this retooled roster, combining proven veterans with hungry talent, looks ready to contend again. Let’s break down the key factors that show why the Warriors are for real this season.

1. Stephen Curry Still Owns The Big Moment

No matter how many seasons go by, Stephen Curry’s ability to take over games when his shot is falling is simply incredible to watch. Against Denver, he was unstoppable, 42 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists on 56% shooting, carrying the Warriors through every major run during a tightly-contested game.

His game-tying three-pointer over Aaron Gordon with 4.3 seconds left was vintage Curry: balance, rhythm, and audacity in one motion. Beyond the shot-making, what stood out was his control of pace. Curry dictated the tempo in overtime, forcing switches, creating space for teammates, and torturing the Nuggets by simply keeping the ball moving.

At this rate, Curry is orchestrating winning basketball. Even with fresh faces around him, Curry’s leadership remains the Warriors’ greatest weapon, and performances like this show he’s still capable of single-handedly shifting the balance of power in the West.

2. Veteran Depth Is Finally Delivering

For the first time since their dynasty peak, Golden State looks deep, balanced, and experienced across all positions. The additions of Jimmy Butler and Al Horford over the past year are already paying off since both were pivotal in the overtime surge that sealed the win. Butler’s grit and fearlessness were on full display as he hit a clutch three and battled defensively on Denver’s perimeter scorers.

Horford, meanwhile, brought stability and poise, spacing the floor perfectly and knocking down a critical corner three to spark the Warriors’ 12-2 overtime run. Add in steady bench minutes from Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, and Jonathan Kuminga, and the rotation suddenly feels layered with complementary skill sets.

Last year’s Warriors often fell apart when Curry sat. This version? They can survive, and even thrive, in those minutes. That depth could be the single biggest difference-maker in a long 82-game campaign.

3. Efficiency And Shot Selection Are Back to Championship Form

The Warriors’ offense looked like a throwback to their most lethal years. They shot 53.7% from the field, 40.0% from three, and a near-perfect 92.9% from the line, balancing interior aggression with rhythm. What stood out was how often they turned good shots into great ones time and time again.

Golden State didn’t rely solely on isolation or hero ball either; their 31 assists on 51 made field goals show a return to system basketball: quick cuts, extra passes, and taking advantage of mismatches. Their 56 points in the paint underline a commitment to attacking the rim rather than living and dying by the three.

After a few years of erratic offensive sets when Curry doesn’t get involved, this version feels structured yet explosive. When the Warriors are this efficient, with Curry as the focal point and everyone buying into the motion system, they can overwhelm even the league’s best defenses.

4. Defensive Execution Is Quietly Elite Again

For all the focus on offense, this win was built on defensive poise. Golden State matched Denver’s physicality on the glass as both teams finished with 43 rebounds, and forced 13 turnovers, turning them into 16 points the other way. Draymond Green was at the heart of it, communicating coverages that limited Jokic’s passing lanes all night.

Gary Payton II provided relentless on-ball pressure, while Butler and Kuminga took turns frustrating Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. Even when Aaron Gordon caught fire, the Warriors didn’t panic; they adjusted and stayed disciplined through their rotations.

The result: Denver’s ball movement slowed just enough in overtime for Golden State to seize control. This defensive organization, mixing veteran experience with youthful athleticism, is what separates past championship versions of this team. The numbers may not scream dominance, but the evidence does.

5. They Closed Like A True Contender

Championship teams always finish well. The Warriors’ overtime performance was a masterclass in that. Down the stretch, they executed every possession with purpose and never took bad shots.

Their 12-2 overtime run included big-time threes from Horford and Butler, steady playmaking from Curry and Draymond, and flawless team defense that forced Denver into rushed looks. Just as impressive, Golden State committed only one turnover in the extra frame, a major contrast from last season’s late-game chaos.

This is a team that knows how to win close games again. The body language told the story because they were oozing championship confidence. For a franchise that’s spent the past two years trying to rediscover its identity, closing out the Nuggets in such fashion sends a clear message that the Warriors are the real deal and will remain so as long as they are healthy.