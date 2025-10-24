Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes A Statement After Career-High Night Against Pacers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasted no time reminding the league who he is. In a dominant opening-night performance, the Thunder star exploded for 55 points (career-high), along with eight rebounds and five assists, in a statement win over the Indiana Pacers. The effort set the tone for Oklahoma City’s title defense and proved that last season’s success was no fluke.

“This team never makes excuses,” said Shai after the 141-135 win. “It’s always ready for their moment. We saw guys step into the light and make big plays. It’s a good way to break the ice on the season.”

Coming off his first MVP and championship season, Shai looks even sharper than before. The 27-year-old guard attacked from all angles, scoring efficiently while keeping his teammates engaged. His leadership and consistency have become the driving force behind the Thunder’s rise, and his mindset hasn’t changed since their run to the Finals.

“This team does a really good job of two things: being in the moment, and also understanding the beginning of the season is just as important as the end of the season,” Shai added. “The difference in home-court advantage in the playoffs could be one game and one win.”

The Thunder are off to a quick 2-0 start this season, and Shai is leading the way with averages of 45 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Tonight, his confidence was on full display as he took the ball without hesitation. The result was 32 shot attempts and 26 free throws in 45 minutes of double-overtime basketball.

By the final minutes, both teams were completely drained, and you could see Shai desperate for rest after logging a combined 92 minutes over the past three days.

Shai is EXHAUSTED after back-to-back 2OT games 😭 pic.twitter.com/kbV8poSimm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 24, 2025

Beyond being part of opening week, this game was special because it gave fans a rematch of the 2024 NBA Finals. The Pacers, without Tyrese Haliburton, once again fell short, much like they did in July. Bennedict Mathurin made a respectable effort with 36 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to beat the defending champs.

Meanwhile, the Thunder shot 45.3% from the field to keep their perfect record intact. They were led by Shai’s 55 points and Ajay Mitchell, who added 26 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 47.4% shooting. He stepped up in the absence of Jalen Williams, who missed the game while recovering from wrist surgery.

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny Shai’s greatness. Fresh off his first championship run, the star hasn’t missed a beat, and it seems he’s more motivated than ever to keep the momentum going. While most MVPs would still be celebrating their past achievements, SGA is already locked in and focused on the next title run.

If this performance is any indication, the Thunder are picking up right where they left off, and with Shai leading the charge, they look every bit like a team ready to dominate for years to come. What makes this group so dangerous is not just their talent but their unity and relentless drive. They play with maturity, composure, and purpose, and that starts with their leader. At 27, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing the best basketball of his life, and his focus is locked on building something lasting in Oklahoma City. If he continues at this pace, the Thunder could be on the verge of a true dynasty, one built on selflessness, toughness, and a star who refuses to let his team take a step back.