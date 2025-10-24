Damian Lillard Calls Out Kevin Love’s Controversial IG Pic Amid Chauncey Billups And Terry Rozier’s Betting Scandal

Damian Lillard stands up for Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier after Kevin Love trolls them on Instagram.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard has taken a stand for his coach and called out the Utah Jazz veteran Kevin Love for his controversial Instagram post, where he was trolling Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier after they were arrested in the FBI’s probe into the NBA’s alleged betting scandal.

“Weak a** sh**,” Lillard wrote in the comments section of the post when he saw his head coach being scrutinized in an immature manner.

 

Subsequently, the former Heat veteran deleted the post and issued an apology, where he claimed that he had a personal conversation with Lillard and realized his mistake.

“Spoke to Dame, and he opened my eyes on this being a real situation for two of my former teammates and brothers. I took the particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families,” wrote Love on his Instagram story.

 

Billups and Love played together for Team USA in the 2010 FIBA World Championship; meanwhile, Love and Rozier were teammates on the Heat. Therefore, Love realized that he’s not being fair to the people he is supposed to have a close relationship with, or at least not wish any harm upon.

Lillard, who is sidelined likely for the rest of the season, also finds himself linked to the NBA betting scandal. But not enough to say that he has done anything wrong. According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, the FBI’s indictments claim that Billups had allegedly informed some external co-conspirators of the Blazers’ plans to intentionally bench Lillard back in 2023 when they were tanking for Victor Wembanyama.

Thus, while he has not directly done anything illegal himself, if true, it was information about him that allegedly helped Billups make some unlawful gains. Both Billups and Rozier are now out of the FBI’s custody on bail. While Rozier reportedly gave a $6 million bond to earn his freedom, the bond amount for Billups remains unknown for now.

 

The Lakers’ volunteer assistant and former NBA player, Damon Jones, has also been named and arrested alongside these two in the case where he allegedly helped co-conspirators make gains by leaking that LeBron James would not play in a Cavaliers game right after breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record in 2023, among other such games. It still remains unknown if he has come out on bail or not.

The FBI seems to believe that there is a connection with the Italian Mafia ‘La Cosa Nostra’ that is involved in this NBA betting scandal, which could be valued as a scam worth upwards of tens of millions of dollars.

Therefore, Love has realized that this is not something that can be passed off as a joke, and his words seem like a low blow in a time when he needs to support his former teammates if they are actually not guilty of what they are accused of.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes A Statement After Career-High Night Against Pacers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like