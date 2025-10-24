Stephen Curry And Steve Kerr Discuss The Warriors’ “Jumbo” Closing Lineup Against The Nuggets

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr shed light on the Warriors' experimental closing lineup which yielded impressive results for the team on Thursday night.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches as head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

On the back of an impressive performance by Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors emerged victorious in OT after a 137-131 result against the Denver Nuggets. While there were several talking points from the game, including Curry’s clutch performance that led the team to victory, the Warriors’ interesting closing lineup was also worth discussing.

During the postgame press conference, Stephen Curry shed light on the Warriors’ “Jumbo” closing lineup featuring himself, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Al Horford.

“I was telling somebody. I don’t think that the closing lineup, Al, Jimmy, Draymond, JK, and myself, got any real reps in training camp,” Curry said. “When you understand who you’re playing against and what it takes to win this particular game, the collective IQ and just toughness got us over the hump.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also shed more light on the Warriors’ new closing lineup during his postgame media availability. He mentioned, “It was during the timeout. Terry [Stotts] suggested it, and Chris DeMarco also suggested it. They just thought the way Steph was going, with Jimmy out there, we were going to score.”

“That was my biggest concern. ‘Can we execute?’ And they just reminded me, we have Steph and Jimmy, and they’ll find a way to score. It was fantastic to watch the defense with that kind of size and length, and our guys did a great job of finishing what was just a phenomenal basketball game.”

Kerr’s concerns about the lineup’s overall offensive potential may have been misplaced, especially considering the form both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have been in to start the season. With Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford also playing key roles, the Warriors continue to gather momentum early in their campaign.

 

Stephen Curry Thrived In The Warriors’ New Lineup

To say that the Warriors’ “Jumbo” lineup catered to Stephen Curry would be an understatement. While already featuring Golden State’s star core of Curry, Butler, and Green, the lineup added offensive versatility and defensive reach by adding Horford and Kuminga.

Curry’s scintillating performance was the talking point of the night, especially after recording 42 points along with a clutch three-pointer to send the game to OT. However, the “Jumbo” lineup’s impact on Curry’s efficiency in overtime deserves attention.

Of Golden State’s 17 points in OT, Curry recorded seven points. While the Warriors’ superstar took over on the scoring front, Butler focused on facilitating, posting three points and three assists during this period.

As noteworthy as Stephen Curry’s performance was for the game, Butler’s involvement in almost every point during OT is an increasingly positive sign for the Warriors’ future. With Golden State’s star duo delivering strong results, the overall outlook for this team appears much more promising.

With a 2-0 record to start the season, the Warriors are on a roll. The Dubs will look to build upon their momentum with another win in their first back-to-back game of the season, as they face a troubled Portland Trail Blazers team on Friday, Oct. 24th, at 10 p.m. ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups embraces Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard (0, right) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images Damian Lillard Calls Out Kevin Love For Controversial IG Pic Amid Chauncey Billups And Terry Rozier’s Betting Scandal
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like