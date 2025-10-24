Stephen Curry And Steve Kerr Discuss The Warriors’ “Jumbo” Closing Lineup Against The Nuggets

On the back of an impressive performance by Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors emerged victorious in OT after a 137-131 result against the Denver Nuggets. While there were several talking points from the game, including Curry’s clutch performance that led the team to victory, the Warriors’ interesting closing lineup was also worth discussing.

During the postgame press conference, Stephen Curry shed light on the Warriors’ “Jumbo” closing lineup featuring himself, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Al Horford.

“I was telling somebody. I don’t think that the closing lineup, Al, Jimmy, Draymond, JK, and myself, got any real reps in training camp,” Curry said. “When you understand who you’re playing against and what it takes to win this particular game, the collective IQ and just toughness got us over the hump.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also shed more light on the Warriors’ new closing lineup during his postgame media availability. He mentioned, “It was during the timeout. Terry [Stotts] suggested it, and Chris DeMarco also suggested it. They just thought the way Steph was going, with Jimmy out there, we were going to score.”

“That was my biggest concern. ‘Can we execute?’ And they just reminded me, we have Steph and Jimmy, and they’ll find a way to score. It was fantastic to watch the defense with that kind of size and length, and our guys did a great job of finishing what was just a phenomenal basketball game.”

Kerr’s concerns about the lineup’s overall offensive potential may have been misplaced, especially considering the form both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler have been in to start the season. With Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford also playing key roles, the Warriors continue to gather momentum early in their campaign.

Stephen Curry Thrived In The Warriors’ New Lineup

To say that the Warriors’ “Jumbo” lineup catered to Stephen Curry would be an understatement. While already featuring Golden State’s star core of Curry, Butler, and Green, the lineup added offensive versatility and defensive reach by adding Horford and Kuminga.

Curry’s scintillating performance was the talking point of the night, especially after recording 42 points along with a clutch three-pointer to send the game to OT. However, the “Jumbo” lineup’s impact on Curry’s efficiency in overtime deserves attention.

Of Golden State’s 17 points in OT, Curry recorded seven points. While the Warriors’ superstar took over on the scoring front, Butler focused on facilitating, posting three points and three assists during this period.

As noteworthy as Stephen Curry’s performance was for the game, Butler’s involvement in almost every point during OT is an increasingly positive sign for the Warriors’ future. With Golden State’s star duo delivering strong results, the overall outlook for this team appears much more promising.

With a 2-0 record to start the season, the Warriors are on a roll. The Dubs will look to build upon their momentum with another win in their first back-to-back game of the season, as they face a troubled Portland Trail Blazers team on Friday, Oct. 24th, at 10 p.m. ET.