NBA Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Clutch In Epic Warriors Victory Against Nuggets

In a game that felt more like a playoff duel than an early-season matchup, Stephen Curry delivered yet another masterclass in clutch performance. The two-time MVP erupted for 42 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 137-131 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets.

The thriller had everything: Aaron Gordon’s career-high 50 points, a record-breaking shooting display, Nikola Jokic’s historic triple-double, and a dramatic overtime surge fueled by veteran precision from Al Horford and Jimmy Butler. It was a statement win for the retooled Warriors, who moved to 2-0, while Denver’s late collapse spoiled what could’ve been a record-setting night.

Now, let’s break down the standout performances from both sides in our NBA Player Ratings.

Stephen Curry: A+

Game Stats: 42 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 14-25 FG, 6-12 3PT, 8-8 FT, 37 MIN

This was another night of Stephen Curry magic. This was the kind of performance that reminds everyone why he’s one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen. Curry was surgical from deep, creating separation with elite off-ball movement and torching every defensive look Denver threw at him.

His game-tying three over Aaron Gordon with 4.3 seconds left was amazing, followed by masterful control in overtime. Beyond the scoring, Curry’s playmaking and defensive reads were sharp, forcing turnovers and setting up teammates with unselfish precision. When Golden State needed a heartbeat, he was it again. A top performance from the game’s best shooter.

Jimmy Butler: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 6-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-8 FT, 39 MIN

Butler was the underrated engine of this victory. He brought toughness, leadership, and big-time shot-making when the Warriors needed composure most. His corner three to help seal the overtime win epitomized his veteran confidence. On defense, he set the tone by jumping passing lanes, pestering Jamal Murray, and drawing key fouls late in the game.

Butler’s efficiency wasn’t elite, but his timing was; every bucket came when the Warriors were on the brink of losing momentum. This was playoff-style Jimmy in October, and Warriors fans were more than happy to see that—an A performance from the 6-time All-Star.

Draymond Green: A-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Draymond Green orchestrated Golden State’s attack like a maestro. His vision in transition and half-court execution gave the Warriors balance throughout the night. Defensively, he was the anchor by communicating rotations, bodying Jokic in the post, and protecting the glass.

Green’s three-point confidence early helped space the floor for Curry and Butler’s drives, and his late-game assists in overtime showed his unselfish IQ. Not a flashy stat line, but this was quintessential Draymond: impact beyond the box score and very effective.

Jonathan Kuminga: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-3 FT, 36 MIN

Kuminga continues to show growth and composure as a starter. He attacked mismatches with confidence, used his athleticism to slash into the lane, and was active on the boards. While he faded a bit late in regulation, his defensive activity helped keep Denver’s wings in check.

His shot selection could improve, particularly from deep, but this was another step forward in his development as a reliable two-way contributor. Perhaps Kuminga will see the way the Warriors are playing and feel motivated to be a part of their culture moving forward.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Podziemski played within the system, making smart reads and knocking down timely shots. His spacing helped Curry operate freely, and he wasn’t afraid to mix it up defensively.

While he had some lapses, a couple of miscommunications on switches and rushed threes, he remains a steadying young piece who fits perfectly in Golden State’s movement-heavy offense. No doubt, Podziemski was effective as a threat moving without the ball tonight.

Al Horford: A-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 29 MIN

Horford’s veteran savvy was pivotal. His corner three-pointer to open the overtime scoring shifted the momentum completely, and his physicality inside gave the Warriors much-needed balance. He spaced the floor, protected the paint, and moved the ball seamlessly. For a player in his late 30s, Horford still looks like a winning piece on a contender.

Buddy Hield: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-13 FG, 1-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Hield provided instant offense off the bench, though his three-point shot wasn’t as sharp as usual. Still, his gravity opened lanes for others, and he competed hard defensively. When he found rhythm mid-third quarter, he strung together critical buckets to keep Golden State close. Hield’s confidence and spacing are key to this second unit’s success.

Aaron Gordon: A+

Game Stats: 50 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 17-21 FG, 10-11 3PT, 6-6 FT, 39 MIN

This was the best game of Aaron Gordon’s career. He broke Alex English’s franchise record for most points in a season opener and tied the record for most made threes in one. His shooting display was surreal; perfect form, deep range, and unrelenting confidence. He carried Denver’s offense for long stretches and showed vastly improved efficiency. If not for Curry’s heroics, this would’ve been the defining performance of the night.

Nikola Jokic: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 8-23 FG, 2-13 3PT, 3-4 FT, 41 MIN

Another night, another triple-double for Jokic, which was his fourth in a season opener, joining Oscar Robertson in the record books. Still, this wasn’t his most efficient outing, as Golden State’s switching forced him into tough perimeter looks. Even so, his playmaking brilliance never wavered, threading passes that only he can see. The missed floater at the buzzer will sting, but Jokic remains the ultimate offensive conductor and an undeniable presence for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray: B+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 11-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 40 MIN

Murray was dynamic offensively, orchestrating the pick-and-roll and finding open shooters all night. His chemistry with Jokic remains unmatched, though a few defensive lapses late proved costly. When Denver needed steady scoring, he delivered, but couldn’t quite close the deal against Curry’s flurry. Murray was excellent, but Curry was just a little better tonight.

Christian Braun: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 38 MIN

Christian Braun worked hard defensively and contributed with hustle, but struggled to impact the game offensively. His energy is never in question, yet he’ll need to hit open looks more consistently to stay effective alongside Denver’s stars.

Cameron Johnson: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-8 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 32 MIN

Unfortunately, Cam Johnson couldn’t find his rhythm in his Nuggets debut. Despite solid defensive positioning and effort, his shooting woes hurt Denver’s spacing, especially in crunch time. The fit is still developing, but Denver will need more efficiency from him going forward.