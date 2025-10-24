Stephen Curry Yells At Nuggets Bench To Call Timeout After Unbelievable Shot Sends Warriors Game To OT

Stephen Curry yells at the Nuggets' bench after hitting clutch shot to send Warriors' game to overtime and eventually win.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steals the ball from Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steals the ball from Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry went berserk in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ game against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. He scored 15 of his 35 points in normal time before the game went into overtime courtesy of this heater.

The most unconscionable shot he made was the dagger that eventually ensured that the game went to overtime after the two sides were tied at 120-120. Take a look at Curry’s reaction, yelling at the Nuggets bench, which instantly went viral on social media as fans could not believe the Warriors superstar made the “unbelievable” shot.

 

The crowd went wild as, in consecutive plays, Curry used a screen from Draymond Green to drain crucial threes to keep the Warriors alive in a game that was once nearly a lopsided game in the Nuggets’ favor.

The way Aaron Gordon started this game and went 8-for-8 from the three-point line before he missed for the first time made it seem like this would not be a night for the Warriors. However, the 37-year-old superstar had other plans.

The Warriors stole the game from the Nuggets and ran away with it in overtime. The game ended 137-131 in the Warriors’ favor as Curry finished the night with 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Curry shot 56% from the field (14 of 25) and 50% from the three-point line (6 of 12).

Sadly for Jimmy Butler and his bet with Curry, Batman (Curry) was once again perfect from the free-throw line as he made all eight of his free throws in the game. Meanwhile, Robin (Butler) missed one of his eight free throws. Butler finished the night with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while shooting 40% from the floor.

After the microwave run in the first half like I described before, Aaron Gordon finished the night with 50 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. He only missed the one shot from beyond the arc, which was his ninth attempt in the game, as he went 10-for-11 from the three-point line (90.9%) in the whole game, while shooting 81% from the field.

The three-time MVP Nikola Jokic also put up a triple-double for the night, with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. However, he shot very poorly from the three-point line, going 2-for-13, which is 15.3%.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets duo, despite their efforts, it was Stephen Curry who took over in the most crucial time and won this game for the Warriors. The Warriors are now 2-0 for the regular season and are going to face the Trail Blazers tomorrow on their season’s first back-to-back night.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
