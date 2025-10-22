Jimmy Butler Bets He Will Shoot Better Free Throws Than Stephen Curry This Season; Steph Shares 2-Word Reaction

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler appears to be heading into the 2025-26 season with high expectations for himself and his team. Following the Warriors’ 119-109 win against the Lakers on opening night, Butler admitted that he placed a rather risky bet with Draymond Green involving Stephen Curry.

When asked what he wishes to shoot, percentage-wise, from the free-throw line this season during the post-game press conference, Butler responded, “I’ve got a bet with- I don’t think it’s a bad bet, but it’s kind of a bad bet with Dray [Draymond Green] that I’ve got to shoot a better percentage than No. 30 on our team.”

With the challenge of shooting a better percentage than Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler has put himself in a rather tough position. When asked whether he believed he could do it, Butler replied, “Of course, I think I can… I shot double the amount that he did, too. I think I can do it. If he can go 8-for-8, I can go 16-for-16 most nights- every night.”

Given how efficient Curry has been from the charity stripe, with a free-throw average of 91.2% for his career, the expectations for Butler, who averages 84.4% from the free-throw line for his career, are low.

But if such a bet can act as a motivating factor to improve his performance and consistency, there is every reason to believe that the Warriors will view such a wager positively.

Stephen Curry Responds To Jimmy Butler’s Bet

The Warriors’ superstar duo was perfect from the free-throw line on Tuesday night, painting a promising outlook for their performances moving forward. While Jimmy Butler was still motivated by his bet, Stephen Curry was simply out there doing what he does best.

While reacting to news of the bet during his post-game media availability, he said, “That’s the first I’m hearing of it.”

On a follow-up question, Curry was asked whether such a feat was “plausible”. The Warriors superstar coolly replied, “No chance. But I like a little game within a game. So, game on.”

A little competitive fire between the Warriors’ duo could be quite beneficial for Golden State as they prepare to make their title push. With two of their best players attempting to outperform each other, the Warriors could expect significant production from both.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were quite effective on opening night. Although Curry had a slow start to the game, he eventually posted 23 points, four assists, and three steals on 6-for-14 shooting from the field and 3-for-9 from deep.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler led the scoring charge with 31 points on the night. Along with his relentless efforts to attack the basket, the 36-year-old scored timely baskets to curb any efforts made by the Lakers to mount a comeback.

With their first win of the regular season, the Warriors appear to have some momentum behind them. Given how vital it will be for the team to sustain their performances, Golden State will look to their young players to also play a bigger role in the upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Oct. 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET.