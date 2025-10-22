Austin Reaves: “If I Was LeBron James, I Probably Would’ve Retired By Now”

Austin Reaves praised his Lakers teammate LeBron James.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers succumbed to a 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in their season opener on Tuesday. James’ absence was certainly felt against the Warriors, and Austin Reaves sang his praises postgame for being as impactful as he is on the court at his age.

“Obviously, when you’re missing a guy like Bron, you’re not going to fill that with one person,” Reaves said. “…I need to do something a little better. Luka [Doncic] needs to do something a little better. Rui [Hachimura] has got to pitch in a little more. Like I said, can’t do what he does with one person.

“If I was LeBron James, I probably would’ve retired by now,” Reaves said. “But yeah, he’s one of the greatest players ever to touch a basketball. So, you have to do it as a collective group.”

James’ longevity is simply astonishing. The fact that we all sit back and say that this Lakers team will be substantially better when a 40-year-old in his 23rd season returns from injury tells you all you need to know.

James, who might only return in mid-November as he deals with sciatica, averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2024-25. The 21-time All-Star made the All-NBA Second Team and finished sixth in voting for MVP.

No team can hope to fill the void caused by the absence of a player of that caliber with just one individual. You need multiple players to step up, but that wasn’t the case for the Lakers against the Warriors.

Deandre Ayton was the only one among the role players to even get to double digits for points, with 10. That’s not to say Ayton played well, as he only had six rebounds and recorded four turnovers.

Reaves, who was an undrafted free agent in 2021, didn’t have the best of performances either. The 27-year-old only had 13 points through three quarters, but a late flurry meant he finished with 26 points (9-16 FG), five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. It was too little too late, though.

The only Laker who shone against the Warriors was Luka Doncic. Doncic finished with 43 points (17-27 FG), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block. The Lakers should be winning the games where the Slovenian plays this well, but it wasn’t to be.

 

Austin Reaves On The Lakers’ Third-Quarter Woes

The Lakers were very much in this game against the Warriors at halftime, as they only trailed 55-54. A back-and-forth contest appeared to be on the cards, but the Warriors won the third quarter 35-25 and ended up cruising to victory.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick stated postgame that slow starts to third quarters have become a trend for his team. Redick saw this last season as well and stated his players are not ready to play after the break. While some would suggest that it’s the coach’s responsibility to get them ready, Reaves stated the onus is on the players.

“We’ve just been bad in third quarter’s last couple years for sure, but I think ever since I’ve been here, we’ve had a problem with third quarters,” Reaves said. “So, just got to figure out a way to come out with a little more energy. The first thing JJ talked about after was just figuring out a way to be better in the third quarter.

“And that’s on us players,” Reaves added. “That’s not on the coaches. They come in here and…give us the answers to the test. We just didn’t go out and execute. So that’s on us, and we had to be better.”

Reaves only had one point in the third quarter as the Warriors seized control of the game. He recognizes he needs to play better, and he will get a chance at redemption when the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) waits for action to resume in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Jimmy Butler Bets He Will Shoot Better Free Throws Than Stephen Curry This Season; Steph Shares 2-Word Reaction
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like