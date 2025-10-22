Stephen Curry Says Warriors Basketball Took Over To Beat Lakers: “Easy Layups, Easy Catch And Shoot Threes…”

After opening night at Crypto.com Arena, Stephen Curry’s words perfectly summed up how the Golden State Warriors flipped a tight game into a statement win. Following the 119-109 victory over the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, Curry explained that it wasn’t just about shooting or star power: it was about identity.

“I mean, we got stops, but I think in the second quarter we kind of got a little stagnant on offense, and our organized chaos took over that first four minutes. Easy layups, easy catch-and-shoot threes just off the ball movement. So, Warrior basketball took over.”

That phrase, ‘Warrior basketball,’ has defined Golden State’s dynasty for nearly a decade. It’s the free-flowing offense, the selfless passing, and the quick cuts that leave defenses gasping for air. And after a first half that ended with the Warriors clinging to a 55-54 lead, that identity reemerged in devastating fashion.

Coming out of halftime, Golden State launched an 18-4 run that blew the game wide open and silenced a packed Los Angeles crowd hoping for a Luka Doncic miracle. By the end of the third quarter, the Warriors were up 90-79 and cruising.

The win wasn’t just about Stephen Curry’s 23 points or Jimmy Butler’s commanding debut. It was about a team rediscovering its rhythm. Butler, who scored 31 points and went a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, looked right at home in Steve Kerr’s system.

Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield each added 17 points, combining to hit nine of the Warriors’ 17 three-pointers. Curry, meanwhile, did what he always does set the tone, bend the defense, and make everyone around him better.

The Warriors’ ability to dictate pace was what truly separated them in the second half. Every Lakers mistake turned into a fast break or an open look.

Their ball movement, that ‘organized chaos’ Curry referenced, shredded Los Angeles’ defensive rotations. One possession would feature four passes, two screens, and an open three; the next would see Butler or Kuminga slashing to the rim for an easy finish.

For Los Angeles, it was a different story. Luka Doncic delivered a monster performance with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, but he was essentially on an island. The Lakers shot just 25 percent from three and missed 11 free throws, an issue that killed any momentum they tried to build.

Austin Reaves poured in 26 points but got into foul trouble early, and Deandre Ayton managed just 10 points in his Lakers debut. Without LeBron James, who missed the first opening night of his 23-year career due to sciatica, the Lakers looked disjointed, especially in the third quarter, where the Warriors’ run buried them.

For Golden State, this performance was more than just a win; it was reassurance. After all the questions about how Butler would fit, or whether Curry could still anchor a contender in his 17th season, the Warriors looked like themselves again. The system clicked, the spacing worked, and the chemistry felt natural.

As Stephen Curry jogged off the court after hitting a dagger three in the final minute, it wasn’t just another highlight in his endless reel; it was a reminder. The Warriors still know exactly who they are. When the passes zip, when the cuts are sharp, when the energy flows through every player on the floor: Warrior basketball takes over.